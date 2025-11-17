Kaizen Edge Foundation's Memberships

Offered by
Valid for one year
Try Something New:
This membership includes 1 Parents' Night Out Voucher and 1 Creative Workshop Voucher (Dates will be listed on website calendar for 2026)
PNO Voucher Value $40each
Creative Workshop Value $40each
Valid for one year
Builders Pack:
This membership includes 1 Parents' Night Out Voucher and 2 Creative Workshop Vouchers (Dates will be listed on website calendar for 2026)
PNO Voucher Value $40each
Creative Workshop Value $40each
Valid for one year
Social Butterfly:
This membership includes 2 Parents' Night Out Vouchers, 2 Creative Workshop Vouchers, and 1 CPR/First Aid Training and certification (for parent/guardian)
PNO Voucher Value $40each
Creative Workshop Value $40each
CPR/First Aid Training & Certification Value $125
(Dates will be listed on website calendar for 2026)
Valid for one year
Helping Hands:
Your contribution helps support our programs such as: Supplies for Creative Workshops and Market Days
Our Creative Workshops and Market Days training includes product development, marketing, social skills, hygiene awareness, money management and much more.
Valid for one year
Helping Hands:
Your contribution helps support our programs such as: Kaizen Edge Summer Camps
Our summer camps are specially designed for our Adaptive Martial Arts students.
Camps are created to provide a safe fun atmosphere to allow our students an opportunity to socialize, be active, and enjoy fun summer activities.
Valid for one year
Helping Hands:
Your contribution helps support our programs such as: Youth Volunteer Training and Activities
Your contribution helps to provide CPR/First Aid Training & Certification, Volunteer Shirts, Volunteer Training Course, and Team Building Activities
