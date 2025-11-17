Kaizen Edge Foundation's Memberships

Kaizen Edge Foundation

Parent Pkg 1.
$75

Valid for one year

Try Something New:


This membership includes 1 Parents' Night Out Voucher and 1 Creative Workshop Voucher (Dates will be listed on website calendar for 2026)


PNO Voucher Value $40each

Creative Workshop Value $40each

Parent Pick Pkg#2
$110

Valid for one year

Builders Pack:

This membership includes 1 Parents' Night Out Voucher and 2 Creative Workshop Vouchers (Dates will be listed on website calendar for 2026)


PNO Voucher Value $40each

Creative Workshop Value $40each


Parents Pick Pkg#3
$250

Valid for one year

Social Butterfly:

This membership includes 2 Parents' Night Out Vouchers, 2 Creative Workshop Vouchers, and 1 CPR/First Aid Training and certification (for parent/guardian)


PNO Voucher Value $40each

Creative Workshop Value $40each

CPR/First Aid Training & Certification Value $125


(Dates will be listed on website calendar for 2026)

Support Membership Pkg. 1
$100

Valid for one year

Helping Hands:

Your contribution helps support our programs such as: Supplies for Creative Workshops and Market Days


Our Creative Workshops and Market Days training includes product development, marketing, social skills, hygiene awareness, money management and much more.

Support Membership Pkg. 2
$200

Valid for one year

Helping Hands:

Your contribution helps support our programs such as: Kaizen Edge Summer Camps


Our summer camps are specially designed for our Adaptive Martial Arts students.


Camps are created to provide a safe fun atmosphere to allow our students an opportunity to socialize, be active, and enjoy fun summer activities.

Support Membership Pkg. 3
$300

Valid for one year

Helping Hands:

Your contribution helps support our programs such as: Youth Volunteer Training and Activities


Your contribution helps to provide CPR/First Aid Training & Certification, Volunteer Shirts, Volunteer Training Course, and Team Building Activities

