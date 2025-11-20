Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 24, 2027
Your contribution
Helps support our programs such as community events, Kaizen Tournament, Adaptive Martial Arts Classes, Youth Development, and much more.
Sponsor Perks:
Sponsor recognition on social media, website, and 2-Vip Tickets to our 2026 Kaizen Edge Tournament
Sponsor recognition on social media, website, Your Logo (Small) added to our event banner, and 4-Vip Tickets to our 2026 Kaizen Edge Tournament
Sponsor recognition on social media, website, Your Logo (Med) added to our event banner, and 4-Vip Tickets to our 2026 Kaizen Edge Tournament
Sponsor recognition on social media, website, events, your logo (large) on our event banners, 4Vip Tickets and 4 gift bags for our 2026 Kaizen Edge Tournament
Small Business Perks:
Sponsor recognition on social media, Kaizen Edge Website & business name listed in the 2026 Kaizen warrior cup program
and an opportunity to pass out your BUSINESS FLYERS at our 2026 Kaizen Warrior Cup
Sponsor recognition on social media, Kaizen Edge Website & business name listed in the 2026 Kaizen warrior cup program
Sponsor recognition on social media, & business name listed in the 2026 Kaizen warrior cup program
