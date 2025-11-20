Kaizen Edge Foundation

2026 KAIZEN WARRIOR CUP

Orange Belt Sponsorship
$1,000

Valid until February 24, 2027

Your contribution

Helps support our programs such as community events, Kaizen Tournament, Adaptive Martial Arts Classes, Youth Development, and much more.


Sponsor Perks:

Sponsor recognition on social media, website, and 2-Vip Tickets to our 2026 Kaizen Edge Tournament

Green Belt Sponsorship
$2,000

Valid until February 24, 2027

Your contribution helps support our programs such as community events, Kaizen Tournament, Adaptive Martial Arts Classes, Youth Development, and much more.


Sponsor Perks:

Sponsor recognition on social media, website, Your Logo (Small) added to our event banner, and 4-Vip Tickets to our 2026 Kaizen Edge Tournament

Brown Belt Sponsorship
$5,000

Valid until February 24, 2027

Your contribution helps support our programs such as community events, Kaizen Tournament, Adaptive Martial Arts Classes, Youth Development, and much more.


Sponsor Perks:

Sponsor recognition on social media, website, Your Logo (Med) added to our event banner, and 4-Vip Tickets to our 2026 Kaizen Edge Tournament

Black Belt Sponsorship
$10,000

Valid until February 24, 2027

Your contribution helps support our programs such as community events, Kaizen Tournament, Adaptive Martial Arts Classes, Youth Development, and much more.


Sponsor Perks:

Sponsor recognition on social media, website, events, your logo (large) on our event banners, 4Vip Tickets and 4 gift bags for our 2026 Kaizen Edge Tournament

Small Business Support
$300

Valid until February 24, 2027

Small Business Perks:

Sponsor recognition on social media, Kaizen Edge Website & business name listed in the 2026 Kaizen warrior cup program

and an opportunity to pass out your BUSINESS FLYERS at our 2026 Kaizen Warrior Cup

Small Business Support
$200

Valid until February 24, 2027

Small Business Perks:

Sponsor recognition on social media, Kaizen Edge Website & business name listed in the 2026 Kaizen warrior cup program

Small Business Support
$100

Valid until February 24, 2027

Small Business Perks:

Sponsor recognition on social media, & business name listed in the 2026 Kaizen warrior cup program

