Offered by

Northern Lights Swim Club Boosters

About this shop

Kaladi Brothers Coffee Fundraising

1 lb Trieste Blend - Whole item
1 lb Trieste Blend - Whole
$20

Notes: Caramel, Dark Chocolate, Almond, Smoky

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1 lb Trieste Blend - Ground item
1 lb Trieste Blend - Ground
$20

Notes: Caramel, Dark Chocolate, Almond, Smoky

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1 lb Red Goat Blend - Whole item
1 lb Red Goat Blend - Whole
$20

Note: Roasted Almond, Caramel, Milk Chocolate

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1 lb Red Goat Blend - Ground item
1 lb Red Goat Blend - Ground
$20

Note: Roasted Almond, Caramel, Milk Chocolate

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1 lb French Roast - Whole item
1 lb French Roast - Whole
$20

Notes: Smoky, Baker’s Chocolate, Roasty, Toasty

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1 lb French Roast - Ground item
1 lb French Roast - Ground
$20

Notes: Smoky, Baker’s Chocolate, Roasty, Toasty

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1 lb French Roast Decaf - Whole item
1 lb French Roast Decaf - Whole
$20

Notes: Milk Chocolate, Almond, Warming Spice

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1 lb French Roast Decaf - Ground item
1 lb French Roast Decaf - Ground
$20

Notes: Milk Chocolate, Almond, Warming Spice

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1 lb Italian Blend - Whole item
1 lb Italian Blend - Whole
$20

Notes: Smoky, Maple Syrup, Dark Chocolate, Almond

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1 lb Italian Blend - Ground item
1 lb Italian Blend - Ground
$20

Notes: Smoky, Maple Syrup, Dark Chocolate, Almond

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1 lb Midnight Moon - Whole item
1 lb Midnight Moon - Whole
$20

Notes: Maple, Dried Fruit, Wildflower

Body: Medium

Acidity: Medium+

Blended Coffees: Secret!

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1 lb Midnight Moon - Ground item
1 lb Midnight Moon - Ground
$21

Notes: Maple, Dried Fruit, Wildflower

Body: Medium

Acidity: Medium+

Blended Coffees: Secret!

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Adventure Pack (10 Pack) item
Adventure Pack (10 Pack)
$15

10 single-serve packs for the perfect cup of coffee anytime anywhere!

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24 Count Kaladi French Roast K-Cups item
24 Count Kaladi French Roast K-Cups
$25

24ct Single Serve K-Cups

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Add a donation for Northern Lights Swim Club Boosters

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