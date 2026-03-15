Wild Ones -- Natural Landscapers Ltd

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Wild Ones -- Natural Landscapers Ltd

KAWO In-Person Book and Sign Sales

Garden Sign - Kalamazoo Area Wild Ones item
Garden Sign - Kalamazoo Area Wild Ones
$20

NO SHIPPING - sales only accepted in person!


100% of your purchase supports our mission to inform, educate and offer resources to people interested in learning about native plants.

Book: Using Native Plants to Restore Community item
Book: Using Native Plants to Restore Community
$25

NO SHIPPING - sales only accepted in person!


Using Native Plants to Restore Community in Southwest Michigan and Beyond by Nancy Cutbirth Small and Tom Small, co-founders of the Kalamazoo Area chapter of Wild Ones


100% of your purchase supports our mission to inform, educate and offer resources to people interested in learning about native plants.

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