KAWO In-Person Book and Sign Sales

NO SHIPPING - sales only accepted in person!
100% of your purchase supports our mission to inform, educate and offer resources to people interested in learning about native plants.
NO SHIPPING - sales only accepted in person!
Using Native Plants to Restore Community in Southwest Michigan and Beyond by Nancy Cutbirth Small and Tom Small, co-founders of the Kalamazoo Area chapter of Wild Ones
100% of your purchase supports our mission to inform, educate and offer resources to people interested in learning about native plants.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!