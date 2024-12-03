Kalamazoo United Team Shop 2025

Bundle a hat, a mug, and the T-shirt along with the $10 BC Pizza gift certificate, and KU LAX will throw in one free admission for the 2025 season! That's an $80 value for $70! Look for the questions at checkout to let us know which options you want for the mug and hat as well as what size T-shirt you'd like.

Bundle a hat, a mug, and the T-shirt along with the $10 BC Pizza gift certificate, and KU LAX will throw in one free admission for the 2025 season! That's an $80 value for $70! Look for the questions at checkout to let us know which options you want for the mug and hat as well as what size T-shirt you'd like.

More details...