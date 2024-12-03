Kalamazoo United Team Shop 2025

You get $10 to spend on yummy food from BC Pizza Kalamazoo and Kalamazoo United Lacrosse gets a portion of the sale for equipment and expenses! You'll receive an actual paper certificate to gift! Local delivery only.
Biggest Fan Bundle!
$70
Bundle a hat, a mug, and the T-shirt along with the $10 BC Pizza gift certificate, and KU LAX will throw in one free admission for the 2025 season! That's an $80 value for $70! Look for the questions at checkout to let us know which options you want for the mug and hat as well as what size T-shirt you'd like.
15 oz Mug (Design 1)
$18
15 ounces to hold your favorite beverage or pen collection. Dishwasher safe, but hand washing is recommended. Local delivery only.
15oz Mug (Design 2)
$18
15 ounces to hold your favorite beverage or pen collection. Dishwasher safe, but hand washing is recommended. Local delivery only.
Embroidered Kalamazoo United Pom Hat
$20
Embroidered Kalamazoo United 8" Beanie
$20
A hat to wear atop your noggin. Looks good, keeps ya a bit warmer.
