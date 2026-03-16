Kaleidescope EcoPrint Workshop

Hosted by
About this event
Includes: 1 hemmed silk scarf and 1 wool scarf with unfinished edges, 2 re-usable kit color bundles, use of all equipment, mordants, use of multiple pre-
dyed color blankets, unique fabrics and templates to create a kaleidoscope
of surface design color in their Ecoprinting, plus information and summary
sheets.
Includes: 1 hemmed silk scarf and 1 wool scarf with unfinished edges, 2 re-usable kit color bundles, use of all equipment, mordants, use of multiple pre-
dyed color blankets, unique fabrics and templates to create a kaleidoscope
of surface design color in their Ecoprinting, plus information and summary
sheets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!