Kalisto House Fundraiser

Founding Member – $500
Become a Founding Member of Kalisto House and help secure this magical community space for years to come. Your $500 contribution acts as a credit toward a stay or private event, plus you’ll receive exclusive member perks — including discounts at local dispensaries, Kalisto House events, and an invite to our Members-Only Celebration once the home is officially ours! 🌿
Community Member – $200
Join the Kalisto House family as a Community Member and support our mission to keep this healing, creative space thriving. Your $250 contribution serves as a credit toward a stay or event and includes discounts through our local cannabis and wellness partners plus special pricing on Kalisto House events. 🌸
Kalisto Kids Founding Sponsor – $1,000 (Tax Deductible)
Become a Founding Sponsor of Kalisto Kids and help us secure a permanent home to launch our sliding-scale childcare and respite care programs for families in need. In partnership with CannaBeeBee501c3, Little Island Childcare LLC, and holistic childcare providers, your $1,000 contribution is fully tax-deductible and includes marketing exposure, recognition on our website as a Founding Sponsor, and monthly gratitude content highlighting your support in action. 🌱
Your sponsorship helps build a foundation of care, community, and opportunity for St. Louis families.
Kalisto Kids Community Supporter – $250
Join us in building the foundation for Kalisto Kids, our nonprofit childcare and respite care program for families in need. Your $250 contribution directly supports creating a safe, nurturing space for children and parents — and helps us open our doors to the community. 🌈
Supporters will be recognized on our website and receive updates on our progress and impact as we grow!
Support Kalisto House & Kalisto Kids
Every donation helps keep Kalisto House a safe, creative, and healing space for our community. Contributions go directly toward securing our home, maintaining programs, and supporting initiatives like Kalisto Kids, our sliding-scale childcare and respite care program for families in need.
Your gift — no matter the size — makes a lasting impact, helping us sustain this unique space, host events, and provide essential services to the community.
🌿 Donate today and be part of building a stronger, more connected St. Louis community!
All sized donations accepted through Cashapp $gatewaytocanna
Fire & Steam: The Ember Soak Package!
A sultry escape of candlelight, c@nnabis, and connection.
Sink into the warmth of The Ember Soak, a one night, intimate Kalisto House experience designed to ignite your senses. Slip into the hot tub surrounded by flickering candlelight and a crackling fire, with a curated Sweetheart Basket featuring massage oil and sweet treats. Let the evening unfold with a little flower, soft music, and good company.
Enhance your night with optional add-ons like the Kalisto Flower Cabinet filled with a variety of smoking vessels, hemp seltzers, or a 420 massage — everything you need to turn up the heat and melt into the moment.
Great for couples, small groups (4), or an individual retreat.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!