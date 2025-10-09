Kalisto House Fundraiser

Support Kalisto House & Kalisto Kids

Every donation helps keep Kalisto House a safe, creative, and healing space for our community. Contributions go directly toward securing our home, maintaining programs, and supporting initiatives like Kalisto Kids, our sliding-scale childcare and respite care program for families in need.

Your gift — no matter the size — makes a lasting impact, helping us sustain this unique space, host events, and provide essential services to the community.

🌿 Donate today and be part of building a stronger, more connected St. Louis community!

All sized donations accepted through Cashapp $gatewaytocanna