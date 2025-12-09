Kalpulli Across Borders's DECEMBER Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
VALUE: Priceless
Dinner & Cocktails at Jesús & Pam’s House
Win an exclusive, handcrafted evening for two — hosted by culinary enthusiast Jesús and cocktail expert Pam, with special appearances by Ellie, the extremely good girl.
✨ Includes:
• A multi-course meal prepared with love
• Craft cocktails mixed to perfection
• A refined selection of vinyl records
• Ellie-approved cuddles, tail wags & table-side entertainment
🎵 Ambiance curated by actual vinyl.
📸 Photos allowed — Ellie requires approval of her angles.
⭐ 100% chance of laughter
VALUE: 300
Premium Mexican Tequila Collection (Authentic & Hacienda-Verified)
This exceptional tequila collection comes straight from Mexico and includes bottles that feature hacienda tags, verifying their authenticity and origin. Each bottle represents the craftsmanship, tradition, and prestige of Mexico’s finest tequila producers. Ideal for collectors, tequila enthusiasts, or as a standout gift.
✔ Authentic bottles sourced directly from Mexico
✔ Hacienda tags included as proof of origin
✔ Limited and premium expressions not easily found in stores
✔ Perfect for sipping, collecting, or showcasing
This is a rare opportunity to own a curated set of authentic Mexican tequilas that blend tradition, innovation, and prestige. A true centerpiece for any bar or collection.
Catch the Chicago Bulls take on the Brooklyn Nets from premium lower-level seats at the United Center. This package includes two seats together in Section 107, Row E, placing you right in the heart of the action.
Perfect for a date night, birthday gift, or unforgettable night out, these seats offer incredible views, electric atmosphere, and the full Bulls game-day experience.
Details:
Estimated retail value: $330
Elevate your brand, organization, or personal project with a top-of-the-line, professionally produced cinematic video designed to captivate, inspire, and convert.
This is not a basic promo video. This is a high-production commercial experience—the kind used by leading brands, nonprofits, and executives to tell their story with clarity and impact.
✨ What You Get:
🎯 Perfect For:
💎 Retail Value: $7,500
💥 Silent Auction Exclusive:
This is your chance to secure a premium commercial video at a fraction of the cost—while supporting a powerful cause.
📈 One winner. One story. One unforgettable video.
Bid high. This is where visibility meets impact.
