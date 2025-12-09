Hosted by

Kalpulli Across Borders

Kalpulli Across Borders's DECEMBER Silent Auction

The Michelin-Maybe Experience
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: Priceless


Dinner & Cocktails at Jesús & Pam’s House

Win an exclusive, handcrafted evening for two — hosted by culinary enthusiast Jesús and cocktail expert Pam, with special appearances by Ellie, the extremely good girl.


✨ Includes:

• A multi-course meal prepared with love

• Craft cocktails mixed to perfection

• A refined selection of vinyl records

• Ellie-approved cuddles, tail wags & table-side entertainment


🎵 Ambiance curated by actual vinyl.

📸 Photos allowed — Ellie requires approval of her angles.

⭐ 100% chance of laughter

Straight from the Motherland
$150

Starting bid

VALUE: 300

Premium Mexican Tequila Collection (Authentic & Hacienda-Verified)


This exceptional tequila collection comes straight from Mexico and includes bottles that feature hacienda tags, verifying their authenticity and origin. Each bottle represents the craftsmanship, tradition, and prestige of Mexico’s finest tequila producers. Ideal for collectors, tequila enthusiasts, or as a standout gift.

Collection Includes:

  • 1800 Cristalino – Ultra-smooth and refined, filtered for clarity while preserving rich oak character.
  • Eterno Cristalino – A premium cristalino tequila known for its elegance, balance, and clean finish.
  • Don Julio Edición Limitada Chile Serrano – A rare, limited-edition expression infused with subtle serrano chile notes, offering a bold and unique tasting experience.
  • Maestro Dobel Diamante Reposado – The world’s first cristalino tequila, expertly blended and filtered for smoothness with depth.

Why This Collection Stands Out:

✔ Authentic bottles sourced directly from Mexico

✔ Hacienda tags included as proof of origin

✔ Limited and premium expressions not easily found in stores

✔ Perfect for sipping, collecting, or showcasing


This is a rare opportunity to own a curated set of authentic Mexican tequilas that blend tradition, innovation, and prestige. A true centerpiece for any bar or collection.

Bulls vs Nets — Lower-Level Game Night Experience
$200

Starting bid

Catch the Chicago Bulls take on the Brooklyn Nets from premium lower-level seats at the United Center. This package includes two seats together in Section 107, Row E, placing you right in the heart of the action.


Perfect for a date night, birthday gift, or unforgettable night out, these seats offer incredible views, electric atmosphere, and the full Bulls game-day experience.


Details:


  • Sunday, January 18 @ 6:00 PM
  • United Center
  • Section 107 · Row E
  • 2 seats together
  • Mobile transfer



Estimated retail value: $330

LVLS Ultimate Video Package
$500

Starting bid


Cinematic Brand Story Video Experience (60–90 Seconds)

Elevate your brand, organization, or personal project with a top-of-the-line, professionally produced cinematic video designed to captivate, inspire, and convert.


This is not a basic promo video. This is a high-production commercial experience—the kind used by leading brands, nonprofits, and executives to tell their story with clarity and impact.


✨ What You Get:

  • 60–90 second cinematic video
  • High-end filming & professional editing
  • Strategic storytelling tailored to your mission or brand
  • Polished visuals, audio, and pacing
  • Perfect for websites, social media, fundraising, ads, or presentations

🎯 Perfect For:

  • Businesses looking to stand out
  • Nonprofits telling their impact story
  • Personal brands & entrepreneurs
  • Campaigns, launches, or fundraising efforts

💎 Retail Value: $7,500


💥 Silent Auction Exclusive:

This is your chance to secure a premium commercial video at a fraction of the cost—while supporting a powerful cause.


📈 One winner. One story. One unforgettable video.


Bid high. This is where visibility meets impact.

