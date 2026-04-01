Kamp Key Point

About this event
Sponsors a top tier, kid requested and approved, experience like the National Aquarium, Laser Tag and Nerf battles, and Great Wolf Lodge!
Includes "Sponsored By You" messaging across our social channels and website and on any print marketing.
Sponsors kid tested and approved experiences in our local community, community pool trips, arcades, bowling, etc.
Includes "Sponsored By You" messaging across our social channels and website and on any print marketing.
Sponsors the extra travel, the food and the supplies necessary to make Kamp a success!
Mentions on socials and website
Sponsors 1 child to attend Kamp, covers basics, like food, travel and supplies.
Mentions on socials and website
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!