Key Point Health Services Inc

Hosted by

Key Point Health Services Inc

About this event

Kamp Key Point

Blue Crab Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsors a top tier, kid requested and approved, experience like the National Aquarium, Laser Tag and Nerf battles, and Great Wolf Lodge!


Includes "Sponsored By You" messaging across our social channels and website and on any print marketing.

Terrapin Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsors kid tested and approved experiences in our local community, community pool trips, arcades, bowling, etc.


Includes "Sponsored By You" messaging across our social channels and website and on any print marketing.

Rockfish Sponsor
$500

Sponsors the extra travel, the food and the supplies necessary to make Kamp a success!


Mentions on socials and website

Water Bug Sponsor
$150

Sponsors 1 child to attend Kamp, covers basics, like food, travel and supplies.


Mentions on socials and website

Add a donation for Key Point Health Services Inc

$

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