Kandersteg Class A and B Order Form

Hoodies are very popular for everyday wear. This mid-weight hoodie keeps the cold out without making the wearer too hot. The Gildan 18500 7.76oz is 50% cotton and 50% polyester. It features 1x1 athletic rib cuffs with a lycra double-lined hood with drawstring that ensure durability and elasticity. It even has a muff pocket for added warmth. Gildan products are known for their high quality and double-needle stitching throughout. Additionally, Air Jet Spun Yarn creates a softer feel without the risk of piling. NOTE: Youth sizes of the Gildan 18500 run very small. Please keep this in mind when ordering. It is recommended that sizes are ordered at least one size larger for youth sizes and the adult small.