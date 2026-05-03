Sea Scout Ship 1926

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Sea Scout Ship 1926

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Kandersteg Class A and B Order Form

Sea Scout Class A item
Sea Scout Class A item
Sea Scout Class A
$45

Navy Blue Harriton Men's Key West Short Sleeve Performance Shirt.

  • 3.4 oz./yd2/115 gsm (US), 5.6 oz/L yd (CA), 100% polyester ripstop
  • Lining is 100% polyester mesh in upper back
  • UPF 40+ protection
  • Structured collar with integrated collar stays
  • Full-button closure
  • Chest pocket with pen slots and pocket flaps
  • Back vent system for added breathability

Price Includes the following patches:

Sea Scout World Crest

US Flag Should Patch

Three Fires Council Should Patch

Kandersteg Unit Patch

Sea Scout BSA Strip


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Class A Unifrom Knot - Eagle Scout
$2.50

For Eagle Scouts (Youth or Adult) to wear on the Class A Uniform Shirt

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Class A Uniform Knot - Religous Award
$2.50

For those scouts who have earned a religious award during Cub Scouts or Boy Scouts (or Sea Scouts)

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Class A Uniform Knot - Arrow of Light
$2.50

For scouts who earned AOL as a Cub Scout

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Class B - Short Sleeve T-Shirt
$30

These are high performance, breathable t-shirts with exceptional UV protection. (Same disign as long Sleeve Below)

 

100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge technology

UPF rating of 50

Removable tag for comfort

Set-in sleeves

4-ounce weight

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Class B - Long Sleeve T-Shirt item
Class B - Long Sleeve T-Shirt item
Class B - Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$35

These are high performance, breathable t-shirts with exceptional UV protection.

 

100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge technology

UPF rating of 50

Removable tag for comfort

Set-in sleeves

4-ounce weight

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Class B - Sweatshirt
$47

Hoodies are very popular for everyday wear. This mid-weight hoodie keeps the cold out without making the wearer too hot. The Gildan 18500 7.76oz is 50% cotton and 50% polyester. It features 1x1 athletic rib cuffs with a lycra double-lined hood with drawstring that ensure durability and elasticity. It even has a muff pocket for added warmth. Gildan products are known for their high quality and double-needle stitching throughout. Additionally, Air Jet Spun Yarn creates a softer feel without the risk of piling. NOTE: Youth sizes of the Gildan 18500 run very small. Please keep this in mind when ordering. It is recommended that sizes are ordered at least one size larger for youth sizes and the adult small.

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Kandersteg Unit Patch item
Kandersteg Unit Patch
$4

Every participant will recieve one patch to place onto their uniform. If you would like additional patches (for trading, shawdow boxes, patch collections, etc) please order them here.

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Kandersteg Unit Neckerchief
$22

Navy Blue Neckerchief with embroidered 5" design on back. The design will be the same as our unit patch but directly embroidered onto the neckerchief. (Artwork to come)

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