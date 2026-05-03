Kandersteg Class A and B Order Form

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Navy Blue Harriton Men's Key West Short Sleeve Performance Shirt.
Price Includes the following patches:
Sea Scout World Crest
US Flag Should Patch
Three Fires Council Should Patch
Kandersteg Unit Patch
Sea Scout BSA Strip
For Eagle Scouts (Youth or Adult) to wear on the Class A Uniform Shirt
For those scouts who have earned a religious award during Cub Scouts or Boy Scouts (or Sea Scouts)
For scouts who earned AOL as a Cub Scout
These are high performance, breathable t-shirts with exceptional UV protection. (Same disign as long Sleeve Below)
100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge technology
UPF rating of 50
Removable tag for comfort
Set-in sleeves
4-ounce weight
These are high performance, breathable t-shirts with exceptional UV protection.
100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge technology
UPF rating of 50
Removable tag for comfort
Set-in sleeves
4-ounce weight
Hoodies are very popular for everyday wear. This mid-weight hoodie keeps the cold out without making the wearer too hot. The Gildan 18500 7.76oz is 50% cotton and 50% polyester. It features 1x1 athletic rib cuffs with a lycra double-lined hood with drawstring that ensure durability and elasticity. It even has a muff pocket for added warmth. Gildan products are known for their high quality and double-needle stitching throughout. Additionally, Air Jet Spun Yarn creates a softer feel without the risk of piling. NOTE: Youth sizes of the Gildan 18500 run very small. Please keep this in mind when ordering. It is recommended that sizes are ordered at least one size larger for youth sizes and the adult small.
Every participant will recieve one patch to place onto their uniform. If you would like additional patches (for trading, shawdow boxes, patch collections, etc) please order them here.
Navy Blue Neckerchief with embroidered 5" design on back. The design will be the same as our unit patch but directly embroidered onto the neckerchief. (Artwork to come)
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