KANE 2026 Badminton Tournament

This category is for players with a moderate level of badminton experience. Participants should be able to maintain rallies, execute basic shots such as clears, drops, and smashes, and understand doubles positioning and teamwork. Ideal for those who have moved beyond beginner play but are not yet competing at an advanced or highly competitive level.





Intermediate

Players who:

• Play badminton regularly (weekly or more)

• Can execute:

• Consistent serves

• Forehand & backhand clears

• Drop shots

• Basic smashes

• Have good footwork and rally control

• Have some tournament or league experience

• Understand doubles rotation and tactics

• Can handle fast-paced rallies but are not yet advanced players





Intermediate teams are for players who are competitive, skilled, and experienced, but not at advanced or professional level