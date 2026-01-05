KANE Basketball Tournament 2026

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About this event
Juniors Team
Short: Entry for one team of players aged 9–13
For skill levels details, check the description
Seniors Team
Short: Entry for one team of players aged 14–18
For skill levels details, check the description
Adults Team
Short: Entry for one adult team (19+)
For skill levels details, check the description
Don't have a team but want to play? Register here as a Free Agent! We'll add you to our player pool and once enough individuals sign up, we'll do our best to form a team and get you registered.
⚠️ Note: Registration does not guarantee team placement. However, we’ll make every effort to match solo players and form complete teams. We will keep you posted.
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