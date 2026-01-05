Kerala Association Of New England

Hosted by

Kerala Association Of New England

About this event

KANE Basketball Tournament 2026

441 Bolton St

Marlborough, MA 01752, USA

Juniors Team
$150

Juniors Team

Short: Entry for one team of players aged 9–13


For skill levels details, check the description

Seniors Team
$150

Seniors Team

Short: Entry for one team of players aged 14–18


For skill levels details, check the description

Adults Team
$200

Adults Team

Short: Entry for one adult team (19+)


For skill levels details, check the description

Free Individual Registration
$25

Don't have a team but want to play? Register here as a Free Agent! We'll add you to our player pool and once enough individuals sign up, we'll do our best to form a team and get you registered.


⚠️ Note: Registration does not guarantee team placement. However, we’ll make every effort to match solo players and form complete teams. We will keep you posted.

Add a donation for Kerala Association Of New England

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