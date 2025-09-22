KANE DIWALI

🌟 Runway Radiance: Diwali Edition 🌟

KANE 2025–2026 Arts Team Presents: Diwali Fashion Show





🪔 Celebrate Diwali in style!

Join us for an unforgettable Fashion Show where lights, colors, and glamour come together on the runway. Whether you're flaunting festive flair or modern elegance, this is your moment to shine.

👗 Fashion Show Categories:

✨ Kids (18 years and under)

✨ Adults

✨ Couples

🎁 Amazing Prizes:

🏆 Adult Winners: 1-Year FREE KANE Premium Membership

🎉 Junior Winners: Exclusive Gift Coupons

🗓 Registration Deadline: October 15, 2025





✨ Don’t miss your chance to light up the ramp with your unique Diwali vibes.

Register now and be part of an evening full of style, fun, and celebration!