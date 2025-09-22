KANE DIWALI

Hosted by
About this event
KANE 2025–2026 Arts Team Presents: Diwali Fashion Show
🪔 Celebrate Diwali in style!
Join us for an unforgettable Fashion Show where lights, colors, and glamour come together on the runway. Whether you're flaunting festive flair or modern elegance, this is your moment to shine.
👗 Fashion Show Categories:
🎁 Amazing Prizes:
🗓 Registration Deadline: October 15, 2025
✨ Don’t miss your chance to light up the ramp with your unique Diwali vibes.
Register now and be part of an evening full of style, fun, and celebration!
Grants entry for adults 18 and above to the event with access to all highlights included. Kids above 8 need to purchase kids ticket. Kids below 8 have free entry.
Grants entry for kids 8 and above to the event with access to all highlights included. Kids below 8 have free entry.
