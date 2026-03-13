KANE Malhar 2026

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NOTE: PLEASE SELECT ONLY ONE TICKET TYPE PER TRANSACTION.
Do not combine different ticket types in one purchase to capture details accurately.
Example: If registering for Solo Singing and Group Dance, please complete two separate transactions. You may add multiple participants under the same ticket type.
Step into the spotlight and express yourself through movement in the Solo Indian Classical Dance category. Whether rooted in Indian classical traditions or inspired by expressive storytelling, this platform lets you showcase your technique, grace, and individuality.
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✨ Own the stage. Tell your story. Let your dance speak.
NOTE: PLEASE SELECT ONLY ONE TICKET TYPE PER TRANSACTION.
Do not combine different ticket types in one purchase to capture details accurately.
Example: If registering for Solo Singing and Group Dance, please complete two separate transactions. You may add multiple participants under the same ticket type.
Let your voice captivate the audience in the Solo Singing category. Open to Indian classical, non-classical, and Western styles, this event celebrates vocal talent across genres.
Tip: To avoid transaction fees, please select “Other” in the payment page.
🎶 Sing your heart out and leave a lasting impression.
NOTE: PLEASE SELECT ONLY ONE TICKET TYPE PER TRANSACTION.
Do not combine different ticket types in one purchase to capture details accurately.
Example: If registering for Solo Singing and Group Dance, please complete two separate transactions. You may add multiple participants under the same ticket type.
The registration fee is per group(2 participant).
Tip: To avoid transaction fees, please select “Other” in the payment page.
Team up and showcase your harmony in the Duet Singing category across Indian non-classical and Western.
🎶 Two voices. One stage.
📌 No age category
NOTE: PLEASE SELECT ONLY ONE TICKET TYPE PER TRANSACTION.
Do not combine different ticket types in one purchase to capture details accurately.
Example: If registering for Solo Singing and Group Dance, please complete two separate transactions. You may add multiple participants under the same ticket type.
The registration fee is per participant. For group events with multiple participants, booking tickets together is mandatory to ensure your team is properly registered and checked in without any hassle. Teams must have a minimum of 4 and a maximum of 10 participants. No age restrictions
Tip: To avoid transaction fees, please select “Other” in the payment page.
Experience the power of collective harmony in the Group Indian Classical Singing category. This event celebrates the richness of Indian classical music through synchronized group performances.
🎵 Sing together. Create timeless harmony.
NOTE: PLEASE SELECT ONLY ONE TICKET TYPE PER TRANSACTION.
Do not combine different ticket types in one purchase to capture details accurately.
Example: If registering for Solo Singing and Group Dance, please complete two separate transactions. You may add multiple participants under the same ticket type.
The registration fee is per participant. For group events with multiple participants, booking tickets together is mandatory to ensure your team is properly registered and checked in without any hassle
Tip: To avoid transaction fees, please select “Other” in the payment page.
Celebrate teamwork, synchronization, and creativity in the Group Dance category. Whether it's Indian classical or non-classical styles, this is your chance to deliver a powerful and visually engaging performance as a team.
🔥 Dance together. Shine together.
NOTE: PLEASE SELECT ONLY ONE TICKET TYPE PER TRANSACTION.
Do not combine different ticket types in one purchase to capture details accurately.
Example: If registering for Solo Singing and Group Dance, please complete two separate transactions. You may add multiple participants under the same ticket type.
Tip: To avoid transaction fees, please select “Other” in the payment page.
Test your vocabulary, focus, and confidence in the Spelling Bee competition. Participants will compete through multiple rounds that challenge their spelling accuracy and language skills.
This event encourages learning, quick thinking, and composure under pressure.
📚 Spell your way to victory, one word at a time.
NOTE: PLEASE SELECT ONLY ONE TICKET TYPE PER TRANSACTION.
Do not combine different ticket types in one purchase to capture details accurately.
Example: If registering for Solo Singing and Group Dance, please complete two separate transactions. You may add multiple participants under the same ticket type.
Tip: To avoid transaction fees, please select “Other” in the payment page.
Unleash your creativity in the Painting Competition, where imagination meets expression. Participants can bring ideas to life through colors, themes, and artistic interpretation.
🖌️ Paint your thoughts. Inspire through art.
NOTE: PLEASE SELECT ONLY ONE TICKET TYPE PER TRANSACTION.
Do not combine different ticket types in one purchase to capture details accurately.
Example: If registering for Solo Singing and Group Dance, please complete two separate transactions. You may add multiple participants under the same ticket type.
Tip: To avoid transaction fees, please select “Other” in the payment page.
Showcase your musical talent in the Solo Instrumental Music category. Open to instruments such as keyboard, violin, guitar, and more, this event highlights technical skill and musical expression. NOTE: Participants should bring their own instruments.
🎵 Let your instrument do the talking.
NOTE: PLEASE SELECT ONLY ONE TICKET TYPE PER TRANSACTION.
Do not combine different ticket types in one purchase to capture details accurately.
Example: If registering for Solo Singing and Group Dance, please complete two separate transactions. You may add multiple participants under the same ticket type.
Get ready for the most electrifying day of MALHAR! The Grand Finale will feature back-to-back group dance performances, showcasing both Indian classical and non-classical styles—bringing nonstop energy, color, and excitement to the stage.
Tip: To avoid transaction fees, please select “Other” in the payment page.
🎟️ Ticket Information: This ticket is required for adult entry. Children under 18 enjoy free admission.
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Experience the passion, rhythm, and talent of top performers as they compete for the prestigious KANE Ever Rolling Trophy. Join us for a power-packed celebration you won’t want to miss!
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