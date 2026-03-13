KANE Malhar 2026

NOTE: PLEASE SELECT ONLY ONE TICKET TYPE PER TRANSACTION.

Do not combine different ticket types in one purchase to capture details accurately.

Example: If registering for Solo Singing and Group Dance, please complete two separate transactions. You may add multiple participants under the same ticket type.





Step into the spotlight and express yourself through movement in the Solo Indian Classical Dance category. Whether rooted in Indian classical traditions or inspired by expressive storytelling, this platform lets you showcase your technique, grace, and individuality.





Tip: To avoid transaction fees, please select “Other” in the payment page.





✨ Own the stage. Tell your story. Let your dance speak.