KANE New Year Party

Your ticket includes full admission to the entire event — enjoy all the fun, food, and entertainment!





Your ticket includes:

✨ $15 drink credit included – use it toward up to 3 beers or 2 selected alcoholic drinks (non-alcoholic options also available)

🍴 Snacks and dinner included – enjoy a full meal and tasty bites throughout the night

💵 Cash-only bar open all evening – additional drinks available for purchase

📋 For the bar menu and prices, please check the event description

🚫 No alcohol will be served to anyone under 21





Come dressed, come hungry, come thirsty, and come ready for a great time — your all-access pass to an unforgettable night!