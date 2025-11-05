KANE New Year Party

Your ticket includes full admission to the entire event — enjoy all the fun, food, and entertainment!
Your ticket includes:
✨ $15 drink credit included – use it toward up to 3 beers or 2 selected alcoholic drinks (non-alcoholic options also available)
🍴 Snacks and dinner included – enjoy a full meal and tasty bites throughout the night
💵 Cash-only bar open all evening – additional drinks available for purchase
📋 For the bar menu and prices, please check the event description
🚫 No alcohol will be served to anyone under 21
Come dressed, come hungry, come thirsty, and come ready for a great time — your all-access pass to an unforgettable night!
Your ticket includes full admission to the entire event — enjoy all the fun, food, and entertainment!
Your ticket includes:
🍴 Snacks and dinner included – enjoy a full meal and tasty bites throughout the night
💵 Non-alcoholic drinks available at the counter – choose from a variety of refreshing beverages
🚫 No alcohol will be served to anyone under 21
Come ready to eat, laugh, and have fun — your all-access pass to an unforgettable night!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!