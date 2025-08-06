KANE Onam Exception- Internal USE Only

Hosted by
As a KANE Premium Member, your Onam Sadya is already included as part of your premium membership. The ticket you are purchasing is for the Stage Show Entry. Please select the Onam sadya slot time when you purchase this ticket.
👉 Children aged 8–18 are required to purchase a Stage Show ticket. Individuals over 18 must purchase an adult ticket.
The celebration begins with our authentic Onam Sadya, a delicious traditional Kerala feast served on banana leaves, honoring the richness of our heritage.
As a KANE Premium Member, the ticket you are purchasing is for the Stage Show only. Your Onam Sadya is already included as part of your premium membership. Choose this option if you are planning to skip the ONAM sadya and attend only the event.
VIP tickets get you reserved seats with your name on them right in the first three rows—so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy a hassle-free experience. The celebration begins with our authentic Onam Sadya, a delicious traditional Kerala feast served on banana leaves and special appearances and surprises from our Cine Stars team.
Family Combo Pack. Enjoy admission for a family of four (2 adults and 2 children) at a flat rate of $300. VIP tickets get you reserved seats with your name on them right in the first three rows—so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy a hassle-free experience. The celebration begins with our authentic Onam Sadya, a delicious traditional Kerala feast served on banana leaves and special appearances and surprises from our Cine Stars team.
