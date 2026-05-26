KANE Premier League - KPL

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About this event
Register your team for the KANE Cricket Tournament featuring 12 teams, 7-over fast-paced matches, and a guaranteed minimum of 2 games per team.
Choose your team name from the options available. Expect a high-thrilling cricket experience with exciting twists, close finishes, and nonstop action, along with the special KANE Golden Over, where all runs in one over are doubled for extra excitement.
This is a family-friendly event with food stalls, fun atmosphere, and plenty of chances to cheer for your favorite teams.
🏆 Cash Prizes: $500 (Champions) | $250 (Runners-up)
🥇 Medals for Champions and Runners-up and special category awards
Join us for a day of cricket, community, and celebration!
Register here as an individual participant (FREE registration) for the KANE Cricket Tournament.
This option is designed for players who do not yet have a team. Once enough individual registrations are received, we will attempt to form teams based on player availability, balance, and overall feasibility. Please note that team formation is not guaranteed and will depend on registration numbers and other factors.
Participants will also have the opportunity to join existing teams if they are looking for additional players, depending on availability and team requirements.
After registering, you will be added to the official waitlist, and we will keep you updated on:
Get ready for an exciting tournament experience filled with fast-paced 7-over cricket, fun twists, and a vibrant community atmosphere.
⚠️ Note: Registration does not guarantee team placement. However, we’ll make every effort to match solo players and form complete teams. We will keep you posted.
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