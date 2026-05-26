KANE Premier League - KPL

Register your team for the KANE Cricket Tournament featuring 12 teams, 7-over fast-paced matches, and a guaranteed minimum of 2 games per team.





Choose your team name from the options available. Expect a high-thrilling cricket experience with exciting twists, close finishes, and nonstop action, along with the special KANE Golden Over, where all runs in one over are doubled for extra excitement.





This is a family-friendly event with food stalls, fun atmosphere, and plenty of chances to cheer for your favorite teams.

🏆 Cash Prizes: $500 (Champions) | $250 (Runners-up)

🥇 Medals for Champions and Runners-up and special category awards





Join us for a day of cricket, community, and celebration!