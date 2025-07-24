🎉 KANE proudly presents the 2025 Onam Celebration – A Grand Cultural Fest! 🎉

Hosted by
VIP tickets get you reserved seats with your name on them right in the first three rows—so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy a hassle-free experience. The celebration begins with our authentic Onam Sadya, a delicious traditional Kerala feast served on banana leaves and special appearances and surprises from our Cine Stars team.
Family Combo Pack. Enjoy admission for a family of four (2 adults and 2 children) at a flat rate of $300. VIP tickets get you reserved seats with your name on them right in the first three rows—so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy a hassle-free experience. The celebration begins with our authentic Onam Sadya, a delicious traditional Kerala feast served on banana leaves and special appearances and surprises from our Cine Stars team.
These are regular tickets valid for the star show only and apply to only the discounted seats in the corner or back rows. These seats will be reserved, and switching to front sections will not be permitted. Please note that a ticket is required for every guest aged 8 and above. Kids under 8 years old have free entry. South Indian film star Bhavana and her talented team of Cine Stars, who will be joining us for an unforgettable evening of entertainment.
As a KANE Premium Member, your Onam Sadya is already included as part of your premium membership. The ticket you are purchasing is for the Stage Show Entry. Please select the Onam sadya slot time when you purchase this ticket.
👉 Children aged 8–18 are required to purchase a Stage Show ticket. Individuals over 18 must purchase an adult ticket.
As a KANE Premium Member, the ticket you are purchasing is for the Stage Show only. Your Onam Sadya is already included as part of your premium membership. Choose this option if you are planning to skip the ONAM sadya and attend only the event.
