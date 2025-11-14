Kerala Association Of New England

Hosted by

Kerala Association Of New England

About this event

KANE Christmas & New Year Extravaganza 2025

31 Flagg Dr

Framingham, MA 01702, USA

KANE Non-Member- Adult (18 years and above)
$30

Your Ticket Includes an Unforgettable Experience!
Step into the magic of the season with our full Christmas & New Year entertainment—packed with vibrant performances, cultural showcases, and holiday cheer.

Then feast on a grand Kerala-style dinner crafted to delight every palate:

Kerala Delicacies Served:

  • Appam
  • Porota
  • Beef Fry
  • Chicken Stew
  • Veg Curry
  • Egg Curry
  • Beef Cutlet
  • Veg Cutlet
  • Kerala Plum Cake
  • Fruit Salad
  • Coffee and Tea

A celebration of tradition, flavor, and community—all in one extraordinary evening.
Come for the festivities, stay for the feast!

KANE Non-Member- Child (8-18 years)
$20

KANE Premium Family Membership
$175

Ideal for: 2 adults + 1 or more children(8 and above)

Enjoy free entry to our 3 main events (Onam, Christmas, and Annual Picnic) for the whole family. Includes discounts on all other events and early access to ticket sales. Best value for families who plan to attend multiple events throughout the year.

💡 Recommended if your family will attend 2 or more main event. 💡 Memberships are valid from Oct 1st to Sept 30th.

💡 An additional fee may apply for special shows.

KANE Premium Couple Membership
$130

Ideal for: 2 adults

Get free access for both members to Onam, Christmas, and the Annual Picnic. Also includes discounts on other events and early ticket access. A great option for couples who enjoy being part of the community year-round.

💡 Pays for itself in just 2 major events.

💡 Memberships are valid from Oct 1st to Sept 30th.

💡 An additional fee may apply for special shows.

KANE Premium Single Membership
$75

Ideal for: Individual adults

Includes free entry to Onam, Christmas, and the Annual Picnic, along with event discounts and early access to tickets. Perfect for active individuals who want the full KANE experience.

💡 Attending just 2 major events covers your membership cost.

💡 Memberships are valid from Oct 1st to Sept 30th.

💡 An additional fee may apply for special shows.

Add a donation for Kerala Association Of New England

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!