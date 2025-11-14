KANE Christmas & New Year Extravaganza 2025

Your Ticket Includes an Unforgettable Experience!

Step into the magic of the season with our full Christmas & New Year entertainment—packed with vibrant performances, cultural showcases, and holiday cheer.

Then feast on a grand Kerala-style dinner crafted to delight every palate:

✨ Kerala Delicacies Served:

Appam

Porota

Beef Fry

Chicken Stew

Veg Curry

Egg Curry

Beef Cutlet

Veg Cutlet

Kerala Plum Cake

Fruit Salad

Coffee and Tea

A celebration of tradition, flavor, and community—all in one extraordinary evening.

Come for the festivities, stay for the feast!