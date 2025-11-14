KANE Christmas & New Year Extravaganza 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Framingham, MA 01702, USA
Your Ticket Includes an Unforgettable Experience!
Step into the magic of the season with our full Christmas & New Year entertainment—packed with vibrant performances, cultural showcases, and holiday cheer.
Then feast on a grand Kerala-style dinner crafted to delight every palate:
✨ Kerala Delicacies Served:
A celebration of tradition, flavor, and community—all in one extraordinary evening.
Come for the festivities, stay for the feast!
Ideal for: 2 adults + 1 or more children(8 and above)
Enjoy free entry to our 3 main events (Onam, Christmas, and Annual Picnic) for the whole family. Includes discounts on all other events and early access to ticket sales. Best value for families who plan to attend multiple events throughout the year.
💡 Recommended if your family will attend 2 or more main event. 💡 Memberships are valid from Oct 1st to Sept 30th.
💡 An additional fee may apply for special shows.
Ideal for: 2 adults
Get free access for both members to Onam, Christmas, and the Annual Picnic. Also includes discounts on other events and early ticket access. A great option for couples who enjoy being part of the community year-round.
💡 Pays for itself in just 2 major events.
💡 Memberships are valid from Oct 1st to Sept 30th.
💡 An additional fee may apply for special shows.
Ideal for: Individual adults
Includes free entry to Onam, Christmas, and the Annual Picnic, along with event discounts and early access to tickets. Perfect for active individuals who want the full KANE experience.
💡 Attending just 2 major events covers your membership cost.
💡 Memberships are valid from Oct 1st to Sept 30th.
💡 An additional fee may apply for special shows.
$
