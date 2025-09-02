Kangaroo Kids Fall Festival 2025

Grants entry to the event with access to all activities and includes a workshop t-shirt. (Registration must be completed by 10/25/25 to receive t-shirt)
Grants entry to the event with access to all activities, includes a workshop t-shirt, and a lunch from Subway. (Registration must be completed by 10/25/25 to receive t-shirt)
Grants entry to the event with access to all activities, includes a workshop t-shirt, and a lunch from Subway. (Registration must be completed by 10/25/25 to receive t-shirt)
Add on Friday Night lessons in Double Dutch Contest (DDC) skills that incorporate dance and jump rope.
NOTE: this is Friday, Nov 7, at a different facility
Meadowbrook Athletic Complex 4:00-6:00 pm
5001 Meadowbrook Ln, Ellicott City, MD 21043
1-4PM. Grants entry to the event and access to all half-day activities including a workshop t-shirt. (Registration msut be completed by 10/25/25 to receive t-shirt)
Additional t-shirt available for purchase before 10/25/25
In-person judge training. For those new to judging or those who want to add a discipline to their repertoire.
In-person judge training W/LUNCH FROM SUBWAY INCLUDED. For those new to judging or those who want to add a discipline to their repertoire.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing