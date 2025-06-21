orlando kannada sangha inc

Offered by

orlando kannada sangha inc

About the memberships

KANNADA KALI REGISTRATION 2025-26

OKS MEMBERS- ONE KID
$90

Valid for one year

Text Book Included

OKS MEMBERS - Family
$135

Valid for one year

2 Kids, Text books included

OKS Non-Members ONE KID
$105

Valid for one year

Text Book Included

OKS Non-Members Family (with text book)
$165

Valid for one year

2 Kids, Text Books Included

Swara Dumbi - OKS MEMBERS- ONE KID
$75

Valid for one year

Kids going to 2nd grade and under

Swara Dumbi - OKS MEMBERS Family
$105

Valid for one year

Kids going to 2nd grade and under 2 kids of the family

Swara Dumbi - Non-OKS MEMBERS- ONE KID
$90

Valid for one year

Swara Dumbi - Non-OKS MEMBERS- FAMILY
$135

Valid for one year

Kids going to 2nd grade and under 2 kids of the family

Add a donation for orlando kannada sangha inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!