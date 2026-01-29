2026-Player Ad Sales

The largest available advertising option, this block represents all of the available advertising area. *Called a full page because it will be the only ad on the page. Remember, the student's profile consumes the top 1/3 of the page.

With logo , approx. 150–200 characters

Without logo, approx. 250–300 characters

*You will receive an email receipt after purchase. Please reply to that email and attach files containing any graphics, images, and/or logos that you want included in your ad.