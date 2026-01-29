2026-Player Ad Sales

About this shop
The largest available advertising option, this block represents all of the available advertising area. *Called a full page because it will be the only ad on the page. Remember, the student's profile consumes the top 1/3 of the page.
*You will receive an email receipt after purchase. Please reply to that email and attach files containing any graphics, images, and/or logos that you want included in your ad.
The second-largest advertising option, this block represents half of the available advertising space on the page. Two of these ads fit on a single page, positioned below the student profile, which occupies the top one-third of the page.
*You will receive an email receipt after purchase. Please reply to that email and attach files containing any graphics, images, and/or logos that you want included in your ad.
The third-largest advertising option, this block represents 1/4 of the available advertising space on the page. Four of these ads fit on a single page, positioned below the student profile, which occupies the top one-third of the page.
*You will receive an email receipt after purchase. Please reply to that email and attach files containing any graphics, images, and/or logos that you want included in your ad.
The smallest advertisement option that includes a logo, this block represents 1/8 of the available advertising space on the page. Eight of these ads fit on a single page, positioned below the student profile, which occupies the top one-third of the page.
*You will receive an email receipt after purchase. Please reply to that email and attach a file containing the logo or graphic you want included in your ad.
Economical option that allows you to include your business's name on the page or a brief message to the player. Room for approximately 30-40 characters. This option does not include a logo or graphic.
