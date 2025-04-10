Kansas Black Leadership Council Membership

Individual Membership
Individual Membership
$35
Benefits:
Lapel Pin
Tote Bag
(Items can be picked up at any in-person KBLC event)
KBLC Exclusive Editorial Content from our executive director about political happenings in the state.
Join as an Individual Member today and start making an impact!
Non-Profit Partnership
$100
Benefits:
Free tabling at KBLC events
Great exposure and community engagement for your non-profit organization
Lapel Pin
Tote Bag
(Items can be picked up at any in-person KBLC event)
Become a Non-Profit Partner and help us build a stronger, more inclusive Kansas!
Business Partnership
$250
Benefits:
Website recognition
Highlighting on KBLC social media platforms
Lapel Pin
Tote Bag
(Items can be picked up at any in-person KBLC event)
Great opportunity to elevate your business and connect with the community
Become a Business Partner and show your commitment to diversity and inclusion in Kansas.
