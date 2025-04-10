Kansas Black Leadership Council Inc

Kansas Black Leadership Council Inc

Kansas Black Leadership Council Membership

Individual Membership $35 Benefits: Lapel Pin Tote Bag (Items can be picked up at any in-person KBLC event) KBLC Exclusive Editorial Content from our executive director about political happenings in the state. Join as an Individual Member today and start making an impact!
Non-Profit Partnership $100 Benefits: Free tabling at KBLC events Great exposure and community engagement for your non-profit organization Lapel Pin Tote Bag (Items can be picked up at any in-person KBLC event) Become a Non-Profit Partner and help us build a stronger, more inclusive Kansas!
Business Partnership $250 Benefits: Website recognition Highlighting on KBLC social media platforms Lapel Pin Tote Bag (Items can be picked up at any in-person KBLC event) Great opportunity to elevate your business and connect with the community Become a Business Partner and show your commitment to diversity and inclusion in Kansas.
