Kansas City DMI Lunch order Sunday 1/18 Firehouse Subs

Offered by
About this shop
with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion. can remove below. Also includes classic Lays chips and a cookie
with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion. can remove below. Also includes classic Lays chips and a cookie
with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion. can remove below. Also includes classic Lays chips and a cookie
will include Italian dressing, cucumbers, green peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese. see below to remove. Box lunch includes classic Lays chips and a cookie
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!