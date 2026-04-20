Lead to Read KC

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Lead to Read KC

About this raffle

Kansas City Reads: Sports Edition! Raffle

One Entry
$5

One (1) raffle entry. Winners will be drawn at the conclusion of the event. Entries are limited exclusively to Kansas City Reads: Sports Edition! attendees, but you do NOT need to be present to win. First name drawn gets first pick between the prize packages. Lead to Read KC staff will contact winners to arrange prize pickup.

Five Entries
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Save when you buy more entries! Includes five (5) raffle entries. Winners will be drawn at the conclusion of the event. Entries are limited exclusively to Kansas City Reads: Sports Edition! attendees, but you do NOT need to be present to win. First name drawn gets first pick between the prize packages. Lead to Read KC staff will contact winners to arrange prize pickup.

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