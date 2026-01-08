Miller Marley Competition Team Valentine's Day Raffle

About this raffle
Grab a ticket and take your chance at winning one of our Valentine’s raffle baskets while supporting the Miller Marley Competition Team!
More chances to win and a better deal — this bundle is perfect for spreading the love and boosting your odds!
Show your team spirit with extra entries and extra impact — this popular bundle helps our dancers shine all season long.
A powerhouse bundle for our biggest supporters! Maximize your chances to win while making a major difference for the team.
Our ultimate Valentine’s bundle! Go all in for the dancers with the best value and the most chances to win.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!