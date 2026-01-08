Hosted by

Kansas City Youth Performing Arts Support Inc

About this raffle

Miller Marley Competition Team Valentine's Day Raffle

Single Ticket
$5

Grab a ticket and take your chance at winning one of our Valentine’s raffle baskets while supporting the Miller Marley Competition Team!

Value Pack
$20
This includes 5 tickets

More chances to win and a better deal — this bundle is perfect for spreading the love and boosting your odds!

Team Supporter
$50
This includes 15 tickets

Show your team spirit with extra entries and extra impact — this popular bundle helps our dancers shine all season long.

Dance Champion
$100
This includes 35 tickets

A powerhouse bundle for our biggest supporters! Maximize your chances to win while making a major difference for the team.

Sweetheart Bundle
$125
This includes 50 tickets

Our ultimate Valentine’s bundle! Go all in for the dancers with the best value and the most chances to win.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!