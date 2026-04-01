Kansas SpinTech Memberships

About the memberships
Renews monthly
This membership is the majority of our athletes with our standard $60 a month. Every dollar stays within the organization to upgrade our equipment and maintain the facility your athlete uses. Support the organization, support your athlete!
No expiration
This membership is the majority of our athletes with our standard $60 a month. Every dollar stays within the organization to upgrade our equipment and maintain the facility your athlete uses. Support the organization, support your athlete!
Renews monthly
Designed specifically for our High School athletes during their school season. Since we know your time at the facility is limited during this period, we’ve reduced the membership by 50%. This special rate is available exclusively for the months of March, April, and May." Every dollar stays within the organization to upgrade our equipment and maintain the facility your athlete uses. Support the organization, support your athlete!
Designed specifically for our High School athletes during their school season. Since we know your time at the facility is limited during this period, we’ve reduced the membership by 50%. This special rate is available exclusively for the months of March, April, and May." Every dollar stays within the organization to upgrade our equipment and maintain the facility your athlete uses. Support the organization, support your athlete!
Renews monthly
We know that supporting multiple athletes can add up! For families with two or more athletes in the organization, we’ve reduced the monthly rate from $60 to $40 per athlete. This is our way of helping your family save $40 or more every month while keeping everyone on the field. Every dollar stays within the organization to upgrade our equipment and maintain the facility your athlete uses. Support the organization, support your athlete! (Example Two siblings is a $80 a month instead of $120)
We know that supporting multiple athletes can add up! For families with two or more athletes in the organization, we’ve reduced the monthly rate from $60 to $40 per athlete. This is our way of helping your family save $40 or more every month while keeping everyone on the field. Every dollar stays within the organization to upgrade our equipment and maintain the facility your athlete uses. Support the organization, support your athlete! (Example Two siblings is a $80 a month instead of $120)
Renews monthly
Designed specifically for our 8U athletes. We believe in a balanced approach to training at this age, focusing on quality over quantity. Because the 8U schedule is lighter than our older divisions, we’ve adjusted the monthly dues to $50. It’s the perfect way to start their SpinTech journey! Every dollar stays within the organization to upgrade our equipment and maintain the facility your athlete uses. Support the organization, support your athlete!
Designed specifically for our 8U athletes. We believe in a balanced approach to training at this age, focusing on quality over quantity. Because the 8U schedule is lighter than our older divisions, we’ve adjusted the monthly dues to $50. It’s the perfect way to start their SpinTech journey! Every dollar stays within the organization to upgrade our equipment and maintain the facility your athlete uses. Support the organization, support your athlete!
Valid until May 23, 2027
Skip the monthly hassle! Our annual membership covers you from tryout to tryout, and because you're paying upfront, we’re giving you a special discounted rate. Every dollar stays within the organization to upgrade our equipment and maintain the facility your athlete uses. Support the organization, support your athlete! Refund Policy: If your athlete steps away during the season, a prorated refund for unused months may be issued depending on the circumstances. For more details on this plan, please contact Charlee Conroy at (316) 641-3341."
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!