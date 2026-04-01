Kansas SpinTech Memberships

We know that supporting multiple athletes can add up! For families with two or more athletes in the organization, we’ve reduced the monthly rate from $60 to $40 per athlete. This is our way of helping your family save $40 or more every month while keeping everyone on the field. Every dollar stays within the organization to upgrade our equipment and maintain the facility your athlete uses. Support the organization, support your athlete! (Example Two siblings is a $80 a month instead of $120)