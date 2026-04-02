Kansas SpinTech's Independent Team Contracts

Coach, this membership secures one two hour practice per week for your team at SpinTech Academy for two months. The rate is $70 per athlete per month. Feel free to forward this link to your families so they can complete their payments directly. Contact Charlee Conroy if you have not yet. You will need to set up a practice day that is open and works for you. Every dollar stays within the organization to upgrade our equipment and maintain the facility your athlete uses. Thank you for choosing SpinTech Academy for your training.