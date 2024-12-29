Kanvice's Circle of Support Presents: Mouse Races

Secure a table with 10 of your closest friends / family at a 25% discount
Sponsor a Race
$100
Want to have fun at the Races? Why not add your business, family, or some other fun name to a race or two :)
Name your Mice
$25
How much fun do you want to have? With a Name your Mice sponsorship, you can name just a single mouse in a race, or the entire slate of mice (there are 6 mice in each race, with 10 total races). How many mice is up to you. Name your Mice :)
Beacons of Hope - Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Become a Beacon of Hope and Receive:
1. One table with 10 tickets, AND
2. Name and acknowledgement in all event related physical materials (flyers, posters, and event programs); AND
3. Name and acknowledgement in all event related digital content (website, social media, email campaigns)
Ambassadors of Healing
$250
Become an Ambassador of Healing and Receive:
1. Name and acknowledgement in all event related physical materials (flyers, posters, and event programs); And
2. Name and acknowledgement in all event related digital content (website, social media, email campaigns)
Lightworkers - Sponsorship
$100
Become a Lightworker and Receive your Name and acknowledgement in all event related physical materials (flyers, posters, and event programs)
1 Raffle Ticket
$2
7 Raffle Tickets
$10
Arm's Length Raffle Ticket
$40
T-shirt
$15
50/50 Raffle Ticket
$2
50 / 50 Raffle - 7 for $10
$10
50/50 Raffle - Arm's Length
$40
Coins for gambnling
$2
Add a donation for The Kevin Thompson and Kanvice Thompson Revocable Living Trust
$
