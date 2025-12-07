KANYARIRI USA COOPERATIVE Memberships 2026

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About the memberships
No expiration
No expiration
Monthly Savings
No expiration
Renews monthly
Set-up once, withdraws automatically until you cancel, or management ends the campaign (Paid-up members only)
Renews monthly
Set-up once, withdraws automatically until you cancel, or management ends the campaign
Renews monthly
Schedule once, and avoid missing deadlines!
No expiration
No expiration
No expiration
No expiration
No expiration
No expiration
$
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