Offered by

KANYARIRI USA COOPERATIVE

About the memberships

KANYARIRI USA COOPERATIVE Memberships 2026

Membership
$200

No expiration

Monthly Contribution
$125

No expiration

Monthly Savings

Merry Go Round
$200

No expiration

Monthly Contribution (Renews Automatically)
$125

Renews monthly

Set-up once, withdraws automatically until you cancel, or management ends the campaign (Paid-up members only)

Monthly Contribution (Renews Automatically)
$175

Renews monthly

Set-up once, withdraws automatically until you cancel, or management ends the campaign

Merry Go Round (Renews Automatically)
$200

Renews monthly

Schedule once, and avoid missing deadlines!

Annual Membership
$175

No expiration

Monthly Contribution
$200

No expiration

Monthly Contribution
$250

No expiration

Monthly contribution
$300

No expiration

Monthly contribution
$500

No expiration

Monthly contribution
$50

No expiration

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