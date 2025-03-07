New Memberships

Membership
$200

No expiration

Registration Fee By Selecting membership and paying registration fee, you acknowledge that you have received, read and understood Kanyariri (USA) Welfare Association Constitution , and without reservation or prejudice agree to adhere to the terms outlined as a member.
Member Graduation
$50

No expiration

TERMS OF BENEFIT QUALIFICATION Members will only qualify from the group benefits if:- ➢ Their membership is fully paid. ➢ They are not in probation. ➢ Their contribution to the group is up to date ➢ Their attendance is within the provision of this constitution. ➢ They are not delinquent in any way.
Wedding
$50

No expiration

Member Hospitalization (Over 2 Weeks)
$50

No expiration

Siblings Death
$50

No expiration

