New Memberships

Registration Fee
By Selecting membership and paying registration fee, you acknowledge that you have received, read and understood Kanyariri (USA) Welfare Association Constitution , and without reservation or prejudice agree to adhere to the terms outlined as a member.
Registration Fee
By Selecting membership and paying registration fee, you acknowledge that you have received, read and understood Kanyariri (USA) Welfare Association Constitution , and without reservation or prejudice agree to adhere to the terms outlined as a member.
Member Graduation
$50
No expiration
TERMS OF BENEFIT QUALIFICATION
Members will only qualify from the group benefits if:-
➢ Their membership is fully paid.
➢ They are not in probation.
➢ Their contribution to the group is up to date
➢ Their attendance is within the provision of this constitution.
➢ They are not delinquent in any way.
TERMS OF BENEFIT QUALIFICATION
Members will only qualify from the group benefits if:-
➢ Their membership is fully paid.
➢ They are not in probation.
➢ Their contribution to the group is up to date
➢ Their attendance is within the provision of this constitution.
➢ They are not delinquent in any way.
Wedding
$50
No expiration
TERMS OF BENEFIT QUALIFICATION
Members will only qualify from the group benefits if:-
➢ Their membership is fully paid.
➢ They are not in probation.
➢ Their contribution to the group is up to date
➢ Their attendance is within the provision of this constitution.
➢ They are not delinquent in any way.
TERMS OF BENEFIT QUALIFICATION
Members will only qualify from the group benefits if:-
➢ Their membership is fully paid.
➢ They are not in probation.
➢ Their contribution to the group is up to date
➢ Their attendance is within the provision of this constitution.
➢ They are not delinquent in any way.
Member Hospitalization (Over 2 Weeks)
$50
No expiration
TERMS OF BENEFIT QUALIFICATION
Members will only qualify from the group benefits if:-
➢ Their membership is fully paid.
➢ They are not in probation.
➢ Their contribution to the group is up to date
➢ Their attendance is within the provision of this constitution.
➢ They are not delinquent in any way.
TERMS OF BENEFIT QUALIFICATION
Members will only qualify from the group benefits if:-
➢ Their membership is fully paid.
➢ They are not in probation.
➢ Their contribution to the group is up to date
➢ Their attendance is within the provision of this constitution.
➢ They are not delinquent in any way.
Siblings Death
$50
No expiration
TERMS OF BENEFIT QUALIFICATION
Members will only qualify from the group benefits if:-
➢ Their membership is fully paid.
➢ They are not in probation.
➢ Their contribution to the group is up to date
➢ Their attendance is within the provision of this constitution.
➢ They are not delinquent in any way.
TERMS OF BENEFIT QUALIFICATION
Members will only qualify from the group benefits if:-
➢ Their membership is fully paid.
➢ They are not in probation.
➢ Their contribution to the group is up to date
➢ Their attendance is within the provision of this constitution.
➢ They are not delinquent in any way.
Add a donation for KANYARIRI USA WELFARE ASSOCIATION
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!