Kanza Booster Club
Kanza Booster Club's shop
931 ARW Challenge Coin
$5
931 ARW Challenge Coin
931 ARW Challenge Coin
931 ARW Authorized Morale Patch (Flight Suit)
$5
This morale patch is authorized for wear on the green flight suit and associated jackets.
931 ARW Authorized Morale Patch (OCP/A2CU)
$5
This morale patch is authorized for wear on the OCP and A2CU.
T-Shirt, Grey
$10
This Grey T-Shirt has an emblem on the back and the 931 ARW Wing Patch on the front. Unisex L and XL
Polo Shirt, Blue
$15
This Blue Polo Shirt has a the 931 ARW Patch embroidered on the front. Men's XL, L, M, S Women's XL, L, M S
