Kanzashi Workshop with AtMaiPace

What Does the Class Include?: Every person will be given hand sewing 101 instructions and teachings. Mai will be teaching the class using vintage kimono fabric. Each person will be choosing their own kimono fabric from the allotted options provided, allowing each person to make 1 kanzashi flower.





Alternatively, each person will be given the choice to use test fabric, simple cottons, during the class as practice; Each person will be able to take home the allotted kimono fabric to use at home. Please note that items such as templates, sewing tools, and visual instruction booklets will be provided during the workshop, but will only be available for extra purchase once the workshop is over.





The price of the kit will be discounted by $15 for workshoppers, with original pricing of $25. Beads and a pin back will also be provided to finish the kanzashi flower or be used for the kimono kanzashi that wasn’t made during the workshop.