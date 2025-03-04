Kaplan MCAT On-Demand Course - Anatomy Fashion Show 2025

What is the Kaplan MCAT 6 month On-Demand Course?: "Your Schedule. Our MCAT Experts. 15+ Points. Give your MCAT® score a 15-point boost when you put in the work with prerecorded, teacher-led lessons you can watch at your speed, on your schedule. Plus, get extra guidance from live workshops and expertly made study materials—and move one step closer to your dream of becoming a doctor." What You'll Get: - Prerecorded, teacher-led lessons available 24/7 - A structured study plan that keeps you on track - Access to a team of top-scoring MCAT instructors to help you with any questions that may arise - A 3,000+ question Qbank that you can customize by length, topic, and subtopic - 17 full-length, realistic practice tests - The mobile companion app to practice on-the-go - Explainer videos for 300+ difficult and high-yield MCAT questions on official AAMC practice tests - 90+ brand new content refresher videos covering the highest-yield MCAT topics - All the official AAMC practice materials strategically integrated throughout - The ability to connect with other students in our Private MCAT Community - Access to unlimited livestreamed workshops including in-depth MCAT CARS strategy workshops - 7-book MCAT subject review set - New: Variety of interactive answer explanations in refresher quizzes for effective, real-time learning, and curated follow-up questions to reinforce understanding - New: Kaplan’s AI tutor, to instantly receive personalized study tips, content explanation breakdowns, and resource recommendations—whenever you need them

What is the Kaplan MCAT 6 month On-Demand Course?: "Your Schedule. Our MCAT Experts. 15+ Points. Give your MCAT® score a 15-point boost when you put in the work with prerecorded, teacher-led lessons you can watch at your speed, on your schedule. Plus, get extra guidance from live workshops and expertly made study materials—and move one step closer to your dream of becoming a doctor." What You'll Get: - Prerecorded, teacher-led lessons available 24/7 - A structured study plan that keeps you on track - Access to a team of top-scoring MCAT instructors to help you with any questions that may arise - A 3,000+ question Qbank that you can customize by length, topic, and subtopic - 17 full-length, realistic practice tests - The mobile companion app to practice on-the-go - Explainer videos for 300+ difficult and high-yield MCAT questions on official AAMC practice tests - 90+ brand new content refresher videos covering the highest-yield MCAT topics - All the official AAMC practice materials strategically integrated throughout - The ability to connect with other students in our Private MCAT Community - Access to unlimited livestreamed workshops including in-depth MCAT CARS strategy workshops - 7-book MCAT subject review set - New: Variety of interactive answer explanations in refresher quizzes for effective, real-time learning, and curated follow-up questions to reinforce understanding - New: Kaplan’s AI tutor, to instantly receive personalized study tips, content explanation breakdowns, and resource recommendations—whenever you need them

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