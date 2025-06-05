Kappa Alpha Psi Decatur-Athens AL's Annual Raffle 2025

Lil Wayne Built on 20 years of Carter Classics Introducing Tha Carter VI with special guest Tyga concert September 24, 2025. The donations will go to Madison Athens Decatur Regional Achievement Foundation (MADRAF) for scholarships.

