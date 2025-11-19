53rd Kappa Vegas Gala - Silent Auction

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Size 9
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Sold as a Pair
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Voucher 4 Golfers at Mt Pleasant Golf Course
2 Sleeves of Golf Balls/ Yeti Water Bottle / Golf Shoe Bag/Golf Tees
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Voucher 4 Golfers Clifton Park Golf Course
2 Sleeves of Golf Balls / Yeti Water Bottle / Golf Shoe Bag/Golf Tees
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Voucher for 4 Golfers at Pine Ridge Golf Course
2 Sleeves of Golf Balls / Yeti Water Bottle / Golf Shoe Bag/Golf Tees
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Voucher 4 Golfers at Forest Park Golf Course
2 Sleeves of Golf Balls / Yeti Water Bottle / Golf Shoe Bag/Golf Tees
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2025 Carodorum Seleccion Especial Toro ( Spain)
2024 Martin Ray Chardonnay Russian River Valley
2021 Cru Cabernet Sauvignon St. Helena Napa Valley
2023 Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills
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THE SUITE INCLUDES SIXTEEN (16) TICKETS AND THREE (3) PASSES FOR THE GAME OF THE UPCOMING BASEBALL SEASON. Food and beverages do not come with the suite. You as the host will be responsible for ordering and purchasing food and beverages (alcohol and non- alcohol). Catering orders for the suite will need to be submitted to: Orioles Suites at
[email protected] at least 3 business days before the game. Ordering food, the day of the game is an option, but the menu is limited.
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Smoke, Oak & Slow Sips
Step into the timeless ritual of bourbon and smoke with this Smoke & Oak Experience Basket, a sophisticated collection curated for those who appreciate the finer things.
Perfect for a quiet evening on the patio, hosting friends, or elevating your home bar, this basket delivers everything needed to craft the ultimate bourbon moment.
Experience Includes:
🥃 Two bottles of premium bourbon – the heart of any great pour
🍒 Luxardo cocktail cherries – the gold standard for classic cocktails
🥃 Whiskey glasses & shot glasses – enjoy your spirits in style
💨 Hand-selected cigars – the perfect companion to a smooth bourbon
🔥 Cocktail smoking kit – add depth and smoky aroma to your drink
🧊 Ice molds – create slow-melting cubes for the perfect sip
🪵 Drink coasters – a stylish touch for any home bar
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!