53rd Kappa Vegas Gala - Silent Auction

THE SUITE INCLUDES SIXTEEN (16) TICKETS AND THREE (3) PASSES FOR THE GAME OF THE UPCOMING BASEBALL SEASON. Food and beverages do not come with the suite. You as the host will be responsible for ordering and purchasing food and beverages (alcohol and non- alcohol). Catering orders for the suite will need to be submitted to: Orioles Suites at

[email protected] at least 3 business days before the game. Ordering food, the day of the game is an option, but the menu is limited.