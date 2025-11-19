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Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation Of Metropolitan Baltimore Inc
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53rd Kappa Vegas Gala - Silent Auction

LEBRON JAMES LOS ANGELES LAKER 12X18 W/ LASER ENGRAVED SIGNA item
LEBRON JAMES LOS ANGELES LAKER 12X18 W/ LASER ENGRAVED SIGNA
$85

Starting bid

JAYDEN DANIELS WASHINGTON COMMANDERS 12X18 W/ LASER ENGRAVED item
JAYDEN DANIELS WASHINGTON COMMANDERS 12X18 W/ LASER ENGRAVED
$85

Starting bid

1954 BALTIMORE ORIOLES NATIONAL BOHEMIAN REPLICA AD W/ MEDAL item
1954 BALTIMORE ORIOLES NATIONAL BOHEMIAN REPLICA AD W/ MEDAL
$100

Starting bid

DERIK QUEEN MARYLAND TERRAPINS 12X18 W/ LASER ENGRAVED SIG item
DERIK QUEEN MARYLAND TERRAPINS 12X18 W/ LASER ENGRAVED SIG
$85

Starting bid

LAMAR JACKSON 12X18 W/ LASER ENGRAVED SIGNATURE item
LAMAR JACKSON 12X18 W/ LASER ENGRAVED SIGNATURE
$85

Starting bid

BALTIMORE ORIOLES HALL OF FAMERS 12X18 W/ LASER SIGNATURES item
BALTIMORE ORIOLES HALL OF FAMERS 12X18 W/ LASER SIGNATURES
$85

Starting bid

KOBE BRYANT MOSAIC 12X18 W/ LASER ENGRAVED SIGNATURE item
KOBE BRYANT MOSAIC 12X18 W/ LASER ENGRAVED SIGNATURE
$85

Starting bid

WASHINGTON REDSKINS RING OF FAME COLLAGE item
WASHINGTON REDSKINS RING OF FAME COLLAGE
$125

Starting bid

BALTIMORE RAVENS RING OF HONOR COLLAGE item
BALTIMORE RAVENS RING OF HONOR COLLAGE
$125

Starting bid

LEN BIAS V MICHAEL JORDAN TERPS VS TARHEELS 12X18 W/ LASER E item
LEN BIAS V MICHAEL JORDAN TERPS VS TARHEELS 12X18 W/ LASER E
$85

Starting bid

JOHNNY UNITAS & BROOKS ROBINSON CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH LAST item
JOHNNY UNITAS & BROOKS ROBINSON CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH LAST
$85

Starting bid

JACKIE ROBINSON 1955 WORLD SERIES STEAL OF HOMEPLATE 12X18 W item
JACKIE ROBINSON 1955 WORLD SERIES STEAL OF HOMEPLATE 12X18 W
$85

Starting bid

JACKSON HOLLIDAY MLB DEBUT 12X18 W/ LASER ENGRAVED SIGNATURE item
JACKSON HOLLIDAY MLB DEBUT 12X18 W/ LASER ENGRAVED SIGNATURE
$85

Starting bid

LAMAR JACKSON SIGNED BALTIMORE RAVENS CUSTOM FRAMED JERSEY item
LAMAR JACKSON SIGNED BALTIMORE RAVENS CUSTOM FRAMED JERSEY
$550

Starting bid

JALEN HURTS 12X18 W/ LASER ENGRAVED SIGNATURE item
JALEN HURTS 12X18 W/ LASER ENGRAVED SIGNATURE
$70

Starting bid

Blue Topaz Sterling Silver Necklace item
Blue Topaz Sterling Silver Necklace
$100

Starting bid

PInk Opal Sterling Silver Earrings item
PInk Opal Sterling Silver Earrings
$75

Starting bid

Rose Gold Dangling White Topaz Earrings item
Rose Gold Dangling White Topaz Earrings
$75

Starting bid

Rose Gold Morganite White Topaz Ring Size 9 item
Rose Gold Morganite White Topaz Ring Size 9
$140

Starting bid

Sterling Silver Amethyst Heart Bracelet item
Sterling Silver Amethyst Heart Bracelet
$100

Starting bid

Sterling Silver Pink Topaz Size 8 Ring item
Sterling Silver Pink Topaz Size 8 Ring
$100

Starting bid

Sterling Silver Rectangular Blue Sapphire Earrings item
Sterling Silver Rectangular Blue Sapphire Earrings
$75

Starting bid

4 Nights Luxury All Inclusive Getaway item
4 Nights Luxury All Inclusive Getaway
$1,700

Starting bid

7 Night Sunshine State Getaway item
7 Night Sunshine State Getaway
$1,500

Starting bid

7 Night Dream Vacation item
7 Night Dream Vacation
$1,500

Starting bid

Viva! Las Vegas 3 Nights item
Viva! Las Vegas 3 Nights
$1,100

Starting bid

Pamper Me Gift Basket item
Pamper Me Gift Basket item
Pamper Me Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

A Midwinter Nights Dram item
A Midwinter Nights Dram item
A Midwinter Nights Dram
$90

Starting bid

Pink Boots item
Pink Boots item
Pink Boots
$100

Starting bid

Size 9

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$160

Starting bid

30x30 Vintage Cuban Cigar Ad Wall Art item
30x30 Vintage Cuban Cigar Ad Wall Art item
30x30 Vintage Cuban Cigar Ad Wall Art item
30x30 Vintage Cuban Cigar Ad Wall Art
$250

Starting bid

Sold as a Pair

Voucher for 4 Golfers at Mt Pleasant Golf Course item
Voucher for 4 Golfers at Mt Pleasant Golf Course
$80

Starting bid

Voucher 4 Golfers at Mt Pleasant Golf Course

2 Sleeves of  Golf Balls/ Yeti  Water Bottle / Golf Shoe Bag/Golf Tees

Voucher for 4 Golfers at Clifton Park Golf Course item
Voucher for 4 Golfers at Clifton Park Golf Course
$60

Starting bid

Voucher 4 Golfers  Clifton Park Golf Course 

2 Sleeves of  Golf Balls / Yeti  Water Bottle / Golf Shoe Bag/Golf Tees

Voucher for 4 Golfers at Pine Ridge Golf Course item
Voucher for 4 Golfers at Pine Ridge Golf Course
$100

Starting bid

Voucher for 4 Golfers at Pine Ridge Golf Course

2 Sleeves of  Golf Balls / Yeti  Water Bottle / Golf Shoe Bag/Golf Tees

Voucher for 4 Golfers at Forest Park Golf Course item
Voucher for 4 Golfers at Forest Park Golf Course
$80

Starting bid

Voucher  4 Golfers  at Forest Park  Golf Course

2 Sleeves of  Golf Balls / Yeti  Water Bottle / Golf Shoe Bag/Golf Tees

2020 Patrimony "Caves des Lions" Adelaida District Bordeaux item
2020 Patrimony "Caves des Lions" Adelaida District Bordeaux item
2020 Patrimony "Caves des Lions" Adelaida District Bordeaux item
2020 Patrimony "Caves des Lions" Adelaida District Bordeaux
$325

Starting bid

Charcuterie Gift Basket item
Charcuterie Gift Basket item
Charcuterie Gift Basket item
Charcuterie Gift Basket
$110

Starting bid

2025 Carodorum Seleccion Especial Toro ( Spain)

2024 Martin Ray Chardonnay Russian River Valley

2021 Cru Cabernet Sauvignon St. Helena Napa Valley 

2023 Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir  Sta. Rita Hills 


Mandois Champagne 1735 item
Mandois Champagne 1735 item
Mandois Champagne 1735
$135

Starting bid

MAYOR'S SUITE AT CAMDEN YARDS item
MAYOR'S SUITE AT CAMDEN YARDS
$1,000

Starting bid

THE SUITE INCLUDES SIXTEEN (16) TICKETS AND THREE (3) PASSES FOR THE GAME OF THE UPCOMING BASEBALL SEASON. Food and beverages do not come with the suite. You as the host will be responsible for ordering and purchasing food and beverages (alcohol and non- alcohol). Catering orders for the suite will need to be submitted to: Orioles Suites at

[email protected] at least 3 business days before the game. Ordering food, the day of the game is an option, but the menu is limited.

One Night Stay at the Harbor Pendry item
One Night Stay at the Harbor Pendry
$150

Starting bid

Smoke, Oak & Slow Sips item
Smoke, Oak & Slow Sips
$150

Starting bid

Smoke, Oak & Slow Sips


Step into the timeless ritual of bourbon and smoke with this Smoke & Oak Experience Basket, a sophisticated collection curated for those who appreciate the finer things.


Perfect for a quiet evening on the patio, hosting friends, or elevating your home bar, this basket delivers everything needed to craft the ultimate bourbon moment.


Experience Includes:


🥃 Two bottles of premium bourbon – the heart of any great pour

🍒 Luxardo cocktail cherries – the gold standard for classic cocktails

🥃 Whiskey glasses & shot glasses – enjoy your spirits in style

💨 Hand-selected cigars – the perfect companion to a smooth bourbon

🔥 Cocktail smoking kit – add depth and smoky aroma to your drink

🧊 Ice molds – create slow-melting cubes for the perfect sip

🪵 Drink coasters – a stylish touch for any home bar

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!