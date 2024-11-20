The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated, Plainfield Alumni Chapter's Annual Raffle 2024 is a fundraising event where participants can win 50% of the proceeds while supporting scholarships and community programs. Tickets are $10 each—join us to make a difference and take a shot at winning big!
The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated, Plainfield Alumni Chapter's Annual Raffle 2024 is a fundraising event where participants can win 50% of the proceeds while supporting scholarships and community programs. Tickets are $10 each—join us to make a difference and take a shot at winning big!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!