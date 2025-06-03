Kappa Community Foundation Of The Midsouth's Silent Auction
Ja Morant Autographed Jersey
$150
Own a Piece of NBA Greatness
Autographed Nike Ja Morant Jersey – Donated and Authenticated by the Memphis Grizzlies
Basketball fans and collectors — this is one for the history books. Available for bid is an authentic Nike Memphis Grizzlies jersey personally signed by Ja Morant, one of the most electrifying players in the NBA today.
This officially licensed jersey comes directly from the Memphis Grizzlies organization and includes a certificate of authenticity. It’s a rare opportunity to own a piece of NBA memorabilia that celebrates the talent and energy Ja brings to the court every game.
Whether displayed in your home, office, or man cave, this jersey is guaranteed to spark conversation and admiration. It's not just a collector's item — it's a statement of pride for Memphis, for the game, and for the future.
Best of all, every dollar raised from this item supports the mission of the Kappa Community Foundation of the MidSouth. Your winning bid helps fund scholarships, mentoring, and community programs that uplift young men and families across our region.
Don't miss the chance to own a unique piece of Grizzlies history — and make a lasting impact in the community.
Autographed Jaren Jackson Jr. Jersey
$125
Own a Piece of NBA Greatness
Autographed Jaren Jackson Jr. Jersey – Donated and Authenticated by the Memphis Grizzlies
Here’s your chance to take home an authentic slice of Memphis basketball history. Up for bid is a genuine Nike Memphis Grizzlies jersey, personally autographed by Jaren Jackson Jr., the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and a cornerstone of the Grizzlies franchise.
This officially licensed jersey was donated directly by the Memphis Grizzlies and comes with a certificate of authenticity — ensuring its status as a true collector’s item.
Whether you’re a lifelong Grizzlies fan or a basketball memorabilia enthusiast, this signed jersey is a standout piece for any collection. Display it proudly and celebrate the dominance, heart, and hustle that Jaren brings to the court every night.
Even better, your bid supports the Kappa Community Foundation of the MidSouth. Proceeds help fund scholarships, youth mentoring programs, and community initiatives that make a lasting impact throughout the region.
A rare jersey. A rising star. A worthy cause. Don’t miss your chance to own this one-of-a-kind item — and help power change in the Mid-South.
Official Wilson Basketball Autographed by the Grizzlies
$250
A Collector’s Dream for Any Grizzlies Fan
Official Wilson Basketball Autographed by the Memphis Grizzlies – Donated and Authenticated by the Team
Take home a piece of the game with this official Wilson NBA basketball, signed by members of the Memphis Grizzlies and authenticated by the organization. This is more than a basketball — it’s a symbol of grit, grind, and greatness straight from the heart of Memphis.
Donated directly by the Memphis Grizzlies, this one-of-a-kind item comes with a certificate of authenticity and features signatures from the stars who bring excitement to FedExForum night after night.
Perfect for display in your office, home, or fan space, this ball will be a conversation starter for years to come. Whether you're a longtime Grizzlies supporter or a passionate NBA fan, this is a unique chance to own a piece of team history.
Proceeds from your bid will support the Kappa Community Foundation of the MidSouth, helping fund life-changing scholarships, youth mentorship, and community service initiatives throughout the region.
Own the ball. Support the mission. Make your mark.
Autographed Tony Dorsett Dallas Cowboys Jersey
$150
Celebrate a Football Legend
Autographed Tony Dorsett Dallas Cowboys Jersey – Donated by a Member of Kappa Alpha Psi
Here’s your chance to own an iconic piece of football history. This custom Dallas Cowboys jersey is hand-signed by NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett, one of the most electrifying running backs to ever play the game.
Generously donated by a devoted Cowboys fan and proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., this jersey is custom-stitched with sewn-on name and numbers, size XL, and features a Tony Dorsett autograph authenticated with an official JSA (James Spence Authentication) hologram.
Whether you’re a die-hard Cowboys fan, a collector of Hall of Fame memorabilia, or simply someone who appreciates greatness, this jersey is a standout addition to any collection.
Best of all, every dollar from your bid supports the mission of the Kappa Community Foundation of the MidSouth, providing scholarships, youth mentorship, and vital programs that empower our communities.
Don’t miss this opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind tribute to a football legend — while supporting a future worth fighting for.
Custom Tuxedo/Suit Rental Package
$100
Step Out in Style
Custom Tuxedo/Suit Rental Package – Donated by Men’s Wearhouse
Elevate your next formal occasion with timeless style. This silent auction item includes a certificate for a complete tuxedo/suit rental package, generously donated by Men’s Wearhouse — one of the nation’s most trusted names in men’s formalwear.
The winning bidder will receive a custom-fitted tuxedo or suit ensemble rental, perfect for galas, weddings, black-tie affairs, or any event where looking your best is a must. The package includes expert guidance from in-store professionals to ensure a tailored fit and polished look.
Whether you're preparing for an unforgettable night or just upgrading your wardrobe, this certificate offers both value and versatility.
All proceeds benefit the Kappa Community Foundation of the MidSouth, directly supporting scholarships, mentorship programs, and community outreach initiatives that uplift and empower youth across our region.
Look sharp. Give back. Make a difference.
Original Nupe Painting
$119.11
This powerful original painting, The Bond Worn Proud, captures the unwavering pride and timeless legacy of Kappa Alpha Psi® Fraternity, Inc. The work presents the torso of a distinguished brother—faceless, yet unmistakably representative of every man who has walked the noble path of Phi Nu Pi.
Rendered with textured brushwork and striking contrast, the brother is depicted mid-frame, clothed in layered garments rich with symbolism. A crimson blazer, stitched with the Fraternity’s official crest, anchors the composition. Beneath it, a white dress shirt peeks through, paired with a deep crimson tie adorned with subtle kanes. A vintage chapter pin rests over the heart, signifying loyalty to one's home chapter and service beyond self.
What makes this piece compelling is its intentional anonymity. The absence of a face or name allows every viewer—whether neophyte or 50-year man—to see themselves in the painting. It is both a personal reflection and a collective tribute.
Signed by the artist and authenticated with a certificate of originality, this painting is a one-of-a-kind tribute to Kappa Alpha Psi® and is being offered exclusively for this auction.
Let this masterpiece hang as a visual testament to The Bond—honoring the past, inspiring the present, and challenging the future.
