Kappa Community Foundation Of The Midsouth's Silent Auction

Own a Piece of NBA Greatness Autographed Nike Ja Morant Jersey – Donated and Authenticated by the Memphis Grizzlies Basketball fans and collectors — this is one for the history books. Available for bid is an authentic Nike Memphis Grizzlies jersey personally signed by Ja Morant, one of the most electrifying players in the NBA today. This officially licensed jersey comes directly from the Memphis Grizzlies organization and includes a certificate of authenticity. It’s a rare opportunity to own a piece of NBA memorabilia that celebrates the talent and energy Ja brings to the court every game. Whether displayed in your home, office, or man cave, this jersey is guaranteed to spark conversation and admiration. It's not just a collector's item — it's a statement of pride for Memphis, for the game, and for the future. Best of all, every dollar raised from this item supports the mission of the Kappa Community Foundation of the MidSouth. Your winning bid helps fund scholarships, mentoring, and community programs that uplift young men and families across our region. Don't miss the chance to own a unique piece of Grizzlies history — and make a lasting impact in the community.

Own a Piece of NBA Greatness Autographed Nike Ja Morant Jersey – Donated and Authenticated by the Memphis Grizzlies Basketball fans and collectors — this is one for the history books. Available for bid is an authentic Nike Memphis Grizzlies jersey personally signed by Ja Morant, one of the most electrifying players in the NBA today. This officially licensed jersey comes directly from the Memphis Grizzlies organization and includes a certificate of authenticity. It’s a rare opportunity to own a piece of NBA memorabilia that celebrates the talent and energy Ja brings to the court every game. Whether displayed in your home, office, or man cave, this jersey is guaranteed to spark conversation and admiration. It's not just a collector's item — it's a statement of pride for Memphis, for the game, and for the future. Best of all, every dollar raised from this item supports the mission of the Kappa Community Foundation of the MidSouth. Your winning bid helps fund scholarships, mentoring, and community programs that uplift young men and families across our region. Don't miss the chance to own a unique piece of Grizzlies history — and make a lasting impact in the community.

seeMoreDetailsMobile