Kappa Delta Sorority's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy 10 visits to First Ascent Peoria, including access to world-class climbing, yoga classes, fitness equipment, and co-working space with free wifi
Starting bid
Enjoy a $25 gift certificate to Fired Up pottery barn in Peoria heights IL!
Starting bid
Enjoy a More to Explore Pass to varying locations around the Peoria area. Including the Owens Ice Rink, Peoria Zoo, and much more!
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 passes to the Peoria Riverfront Museum!
Starting bid
Enjoy a gift basket from Intuition Coffee including, a sweatshirt, mug, bag of coffee, stickers, and a $10 gift card
Starting bid
Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to RC Outfitters a running store in Peoria IL!
Starting bid
Enjoy 5 free cookie cards to Crumbl!
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