Hosted by

Kappa Delta Sorority

About this event

Sales closed

Kappa Delta Sorority's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1514 W Fredonia Ave, Peoria, IL 61606, USA

10-Pass to First Ascent Climbing Gym item
10-Pass to First Ascent Climbing Gym
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy 10 visits to First Ascent Peoria, including access to world-class climbing, yoga classes, fitness equipment, and co-working space with free wifi

Fired Up Gift Certificate item
Fired Up Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a $25 gift certificate to Fired Up pottery barn in Peoria heights IL!

More to Explore Pass item
More to Explore Pass
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a More to Explore Pass to varying locations around the Peoria area. Including the Owens Ice Rink, Peoria Zoo, and much more!

Peoria Riverfront Museum item
Peoria Riverfront Museum
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 passes to the Peoria Riverfront Museum!

Intuition Coffee Gift Basket item
Intuition Coffee Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a gift basket from Intuition Coffee including, a sweatshirt, mug, bag of coffee, stickers, and a $10 gift card

RC Outfitters Gift Card item
RC Outfitters Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to RC Outfitters a running store in Peoria IL!

Crumbl item
Crumbl
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy 5 free cookie cards to Crumbl!

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