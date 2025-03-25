Raffle for a Cause: Kappa Delta’s Fight to Prevent Child Abuse
Splits59 $250 Gift Card Single Ticket
$5
With this option, you’ll receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a $250 Splits59 gift card!
Splits59 $250 Gift Card Bundle Pack
$20
This includes 5 tickets
With this option, you’ll receive 5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a $250 Splits59 gift card!
Cantina Table Single Ticket
$5
With this option, you’ll receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a table for 10 people at Gainesville's Cantina Añejo! (retail value: $1,000)
Cantina Table Bundle Pack
$20
This includes 5 tickets
With this option, you’ll receive 5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a table for 10 people at Gainesville's Cantina Añejo! (retail value: $1,000)
Grad Photo Session Single Ticket
$5
With this option, you’ll receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a free grad photo session with Caitlyn Caciooppo Photography! (retail value: $1,000)
Grad Photo Session Bundle Pack
$20
This includes 5 tickets
With this option, you’ll receive 5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a free grad photo session with Caitlyn Caciooppo Photography! (retail value: $1,000)
Hand and Stone One-hour Service Gift Card Single Ticket
$5
With this option, you’ll receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a one-hour service gift card for a massage or facial at Hand and Stone! (retail value: $139.95)
Hand and Stone One-hour Service Gift Card Bundle Pack
$20
This includes 5 tickets
With this option, you’ll receive 5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a one-hour service gift card for a massage or facial at Hand and Stone! (retail value: $139.95)
Corkcicle Basket Single Ticket
$5
With this option, you’ll receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a basket filled with Corkcicle goodies! Includes 1 Corkcicle Triple-Insulated Water bottle, 2 Corkcicle Stemless Flutes, 2 Corkcicle Stemless Insulated Wine Glasses, 3 Classic Tumblr Corkcicles (all different patterns), a Corkcicle Cruiser, and more! (retail value: $400)
Corkcicle Basket Bundle Pack
$20
This includes 5 tickets
With this option, you’ll receive 5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a basket filled with Corkcicle goodies! Includes 1 Corkcicle Triple-Insulated Water bottle, 2 Corkcicle Stemless Flutes, 2 Corkcicle Stemless Insulated Wine Glasses, 3 Classic Tumblr Corkcicles (all different patterns), a Corkcicle Cruiser, and more! (retail value: $400)
Lashed by Jeannine Single Ticket
$5
With this option, you’ll receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a free lash lift from Lashed by Jeannine! (retail value: $75)
Lashed by Jeannine Bundle Pack
$20
This includes 5 tickets
With this option, you’ll receive 5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a free lash lift or volume set from Lashed by Jeannine! (retail value: $75)
Yoga Pod 3 Class Pack Single Ticket
$5
With this option, you’ll receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a free 3-class pack at Yoga Pod! (retail value: $75)
Yoga Pod 3 Class Pack Bundle Pack
$20
This includes 5 tickets
With this option, you’ll receive 5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a free 3-class pack at Yoga Pod! (retail value: $75)
Gainesville Health&Fitness 1 Month Membership Single Ticket
$5
With this option, you’ll receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a free one-month gym membership at Gainesville Health and Fitness! (retail value: $60)
With this option, you’ll receive 5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a free one-month gym membership at Gainesville Health and Fitness! (retail value: $60)
Mark Bostick Golf Course Free Round of Golf Single Ticket
$5
With this option, you’ll receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a free round of golf (with a golf cart) at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, FL! (retail value: $100)
Mark Bostick Golf Course Free Round of Golf Bundle Pack
$20
This includes 5 tickets
With this option, you’ll receive 5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a free round of golf (with a golf cart) at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, FL! (retail value: $100)
Study Edge One Month Diamond Membership Single Ticket
$5
With this option, you’ll receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a one-month Study Edge Diamond Membership voucher! (retail value: $150)
Study Edge One Month Diamond Membership Bundle Pack
$20
This includes 5 tickets
With this option, you’ll receive 5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a one-month Study Edge Diamond Membership voucher! (retail value: $150)
Hair by Meleah Hair Care Basket and Gift Card Single Ticket
$5
With this option, you’ll receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a hair care basket and a gift certificate! Includes Schwarzkopf Fibre Clinix Shampoo Liter, Schwarzkopf Fibre Clinix Conditioner Liter, Schwarzkopf Fibre Clinix Normal-Dry Masque, Schwarzkopf Fibre Clinix Fine-Normal Masque, Schwarzkopf Fibre Clinic Tribond Treatment for Coarse Hair, Schwarzkopf Fibre Clinix Colored Hair Masque, Schwarzkopf Blonde Me Detox Masque, HBM Cup, HBM Blowout Gift Card, HBM Deep Conditioning Treatment Gift Card. (retail value: $382)
Hair by Meleah Hair Care Basket and Gift Card Bundle Pack
$20
This includes 5 tickets
With this option, you’ll receive 5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a hair care basket and a gift certificate! Includes Schwarzkopf Fibre Clinix Shampoo Liter, Schwarzkopf Fibre Clinix Conditioner Liter, Schwarzkopf Fibre Clinix Normal-Dry Masque, Schwarzkopf Fibre Clinix Fine-Normal Masque, Schwarzkopf Fibre Clinic Tribond Treatment for Coarse Hair, Schwarzkopf Fibre Clinix Colored Hair Masque, Schwarzkopf Blonde Me Detox Masque, HBM Cup, HBM Blowout Gift Card, HBM Deep Conditioning Treatment Gift Card. (retail value: $382)
Rush Bowls 4 Free Bowl Certificates Single Ticket
$3
With this option, you’ll receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win 4 free bowl certificates at Rush Bowls! (retail value: $48+)
Rush Bowls 4 Free Bowl Certificates Bundle Pack
$10
This includes 5 tickets
With this option, you’ll receive 5 raffle tickets for a chance to win 4 free bowl certificates at Rush Bowls! (retail value: $48+)
Iris Alcoves Jewelry & Charm Bar $85 Gift Card Single Ticket
$5
With this option, you’ll receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win an $85 gift card to use at Iris Alcoves Jewelry and Charm Bar!
Iris Alcoves Jewelry & Charm Bar $85 Gift Card Bundle Pack
$20
This includes 5 tickets
With this option, you’ll receive 5 raffle tickets for a chance to win an $85 gift card to use at Iris Alcoves Jewelry and Charm Bar!
Sonny's BBQ 2 Free Meals Single Ticket
$2
With this option, you’ll receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win 2 free meals at Sonny's BBQ!
Sonny's BBQ 2 Free Meals Bundle Pack
$5
This includes 5 tickets
With this option, you’ll receive 5 raffle tickets for a chance to win 2 free meals at Sonny's BBQ!
$100 Gift Card to Beach Break Salon Single Ticket
$5
With this option, you’ll receive 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Beach Break Salon!
$100 Gift Card to Beach Break Salon Bundle Pack
$20
This includes 5 tickets
With this option, you’ll receive 5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Beach Break Salon!
Add a donation for Kappa Delta
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!