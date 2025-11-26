Kappa Detroit Foundation

Kappa Detroit Foundation

Kappa Detroit Foundation Facility Rental

6900 Sylvester St

Detroit, MI 48207, USA

Weekday 4 Hr Rental
$700
Weekday 8 Hr Rental
$1,400
Weekend 4 Hr Rental
$800
Weekend 8 Hr Rental
$1,600
Full Facility Rental
$3,000

Allows full use of the facility

Security Deposit
$250

SECURITY DEPOSIT - All Renters of the KDF Facility require a $250 security deposit. Security Deposit will be returned to the Renter based upon the KDF Business Coordinator's determination that the cleaning/damage checklist requirements have been met, the Renter has not exceeded their allotted time frame and has complied with all the conditions in the facility Agreement.

