Kappa Eta Eta Chapter, Inc. of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated Memberships 2025

Membership Application Fee and Chapter Administration Fee
$75

No expiration

This fee is for new members only and includes a $50.00 application fee and a $25.00 Chapter administration fee. Fees are Non-refundable.

Remaining Joining Fees (New membership only)
$438

No expiration

Membership intake fee, MSI fees (books, Pin, postage & handling, etc.)

Kappa Eta Eta Chapter, Inc. Annual Dues (Members only)
$375

Valid for one year

Full annual payment, starting from September

Partial payment for annual member dues-monthly pay schedule
$42

No expiration

Partial payment-Monthly starting from September

Partial payment for annual member dues-every 3 months
$125

No expiration

Partial payment-every 3 months, starting from September

Partial payment for annual member dues-biannual payment
$187.50

No expiration

Partial Payment-biannual starting from September

Add a donation for Kappa Eta Eta Chapter, Incorporated of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated

$

