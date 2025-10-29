A Golden Legacy: Celebrating 50 Years of Eta Gamma & Epsilon Omega

Hosted by
Experience the full celebration! The All Access Pass includes admission to the 50th Anniversary Gala, the official commemorative T-shirt, and a souvenir booklet highlighting our chapter history, honorees, and legacy moments.
Celebrate with us at the 50th Anniversary Gala as we honor five decades of music, service, leadership, and lifelong bonds. This ticket provides admission to the Gala and includes the commemorative Souvenir Booklet featuring stories, history, photos, and honorees.
Please note: This option does not include the commemorative T-shirt.
Dress in your finest and join us for an unforgettable evening of legacy, fellowship, and celebration.
Whether you’ll be celebrating with us in person or cheering from afar, this commemorative T-shirt allows you to be part of the legacy. This option is perfect for alumni, family, and friends who want to mark the 50th Anniversary weekend, even if you are unable to attend the events.
This purchase includes the official 50th Anniversary T-shirt only. No event admission is included. Shipping or pick-up details will be shared via email.
