Kappa League of Burl Cam Alumni Annual Bowling Scholarship Fundraiser

About this event
Logo on food station banner
Logo on beverage station
Bronze SPONSORSHIP - includes one lane rental, logo on your lane and website, shoes, food and drinks.
One lane rental, logo on your lane, shoes, food and drinks.
Two lane rental, logo on your lane signage and website, shoes, food and drinks.
Logo on event banner, all lanes and website. Two lane rental, shoes, food and drinks.
Group of 6 bowlers will get food + drinks, one lane, and shoes.
$
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