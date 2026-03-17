Burlington-camden Alumni Chapter

Hosted by

Burlington-camden Alumni Chapter

About this event

Kappa League of Burl Cam Alumni Annual Bowling Scholarship Fundraiser

2825 NJ-73

Maple Shade, NJ 08052, USA

Food SPONSOR
$100

Logo on food station banner

Drink SPONSOR
$100

Logo on beverage station

Bronze SPONSORSHIP
$250

Bronze SPONSORSHIP - includes one lane rental, logo on your lane and website, shoes, food and drinks.

Silver SPONSORSHIP
$300

One lane rental, logo on your lane, shoes, food and drinks.

Gold Sponsorship
$500

Two lane rental, logo on your lane signage and website, shoes, food and drinks.

Platinum Sponsorship
$550

Logo on event banner, all lanes and website. Two lane rental, shoes, food and drinks.

Group of 6
$150

Group of 6 bowlers will get food + drinks, one lane, and shoes.

Add a donation for Burlington-camden Alumni Chapter

$

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