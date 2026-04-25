2026 Kappa Mainstream Leadership - Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including dinner
Enjoy the full program for 4 people with access to all main activities including dinner, green fees, range balls, and prizes
Includes 3 Foursomes, Dinner, and Hole Signage
Includes 2 Foursomes, Dinner, and Hole Signage
Includes 1 Foursome and Dinner, Hole Signage
Includes 2 Golfers and Dinner, Hole Signage
Includes 1 Golfer and Dinner, Hole Signage
Includes "Your Name / Logo" prominently displayed on a tee box, 1/2 price for one golfer
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!