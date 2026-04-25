Kappa Mainstream Leadership Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Kappa Mainstream Leadership Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Kappa Mainstream Leadership - Annual Golf Tournament

1319 Carruthers Ln

Wilmington, DE 19803, USA

General Admission (One Ticket)
$150
Available until Jul 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including dinner

Foursome Ticket
$560
Available until Jul 31

Enjoy the full program for 4 people with access to all main activities including dinner, green fees, range balls, and prizes

Dinner Only
$45
Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

Includes 3 Foursomes, Dinner, and Hole Signage

Diamond Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes 2 Foursomes, Dinner, and Hole Signage

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes 1 Foursome and Dinner, Hole Signage

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Includes 2 Golfers and Dinner, Hole Signage

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Includes 1 Golfer and Dinner, Hole Signage

Hole Sponsorship
$125

Includes "Your Name / Logo" prominently displayed on a tee box, 1/2 price for one golfer

Add a donation for Kappa Mainstream Leadership Foundation Inc

$

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