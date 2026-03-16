Kappa Psi Omega - 50th Anniversary Celebration Weekend

* THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO ANYONE*





Calling all former Men Who Cook and Walk It Out participants, and Scholarship recipients! We want to celebrate together!





Enjoy three areas of fun: the Homecoming Dance Party, the Kickback Lounge, and a games area featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres and games!





Time:

7:00PM - 10:00PM





Location:

MADISON MARRIOTT SOUTH

706 JOHN NOLEN DRIVE | MADISON, WI