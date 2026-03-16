Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Kappa Psi Omega Chapter

Hosted by

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Kappa Psi Omega Chapter

About this event

Kappa Psi Omega - 50th Anniversary Celebration Weekend

2352 S Park St

Madison, WI 53713, USA

FRIDAY: Community Tailgate Party Pass
Free

* THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO ANYONE - REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.*


Our Community Tailgate Party is a FREE lively gathering where sorority and community members come together to celebrate, connect, and enjoy great food/drink (for purchase) and music.


Time:

6:00PM - 9:00PM


Location:

The Black Business Hub

2352 S. PARK ST. I MADISON, WI

SATURDAY: Homecoming Block Party Pass
$50

* THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO ANYONE*


Calling all former Men Who Cook and Walk It Out participants, and Scholarship recipients! We want to celebrate together!


Enjoy three areas of fun: the Homecoming Dance Party, the Kickback Lounge, and a games area featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres and games!


Time:

7:00PM - 10:00PM


Location:

MADISON MARRIOTT SOUTH

706 JOHN NOLEN DRIVE | MADISON, WI

Alpha Kappa Alpha Members - Homecoming Weekend Pass
$125

** ALPHA KAPPA ALPHA MEMBERS ONLY **


This pass includes the following:


- (1) One Members Only Commemorative Gift


- (1) One ticket to a Members Only Celebration Brunch

Time:

Saturday, June 6

12:00PM - 2:00PM


- (1) One ticket to the Homecoming Block Party

Time:

Saturday, June 6

7:00PM - 10:00PM


Location:

MADISON MARRIOTT SOUTH

706 JOHN NOLEN DRIVE | MADISON, WI

ALPHA KAPPA ALPHA MEMBERS ONLY - Celebration Brunch Only
$75

** ALPHA KAPPA ALPHA MEMBERS ONLY **


This pass includes the following:


- (1) One Members Only Commemorative Gift


- (1) One ticket to a Members Only Celebration Brunch


Time:

Saturday, June 6

12:00PM - 2:00PM


Location:

MADISON MARRIOTT SOUTH

706 JOHN NOLEN DRIVE | MADISON, WI

Digital Souvenir Journal - Inside Cover
$250

Inside Cover: 8.5" W x 11" H


All advertisements must be camera ready for digital print.

High resolution PDF or JPG

Digital Souvenir Journal - Back Cover
$250

Back Cover: 8.5" W x 11" H


All advertisements must be camera ready for digital print.

High resolution PDF or JPG

Digital Souvenir Journal - Full Page
$150

Full Page: 7.5" W x 10" H


All advertisements must be camera ready for digital print.

High resolution PDF or JPG

Digital Souvenir Journal - Half Page
$85

Half Page: 7.5" W x 4.95" H


All advertisements must be camera ready for digital print.

High resolution PDF or JPG

Digital Souvenir Journal - Quarter Page
$50

Half Page: 3.65" W x 4.95" H


All advertisements must be camera ready for digital print.

High resolution PDF or JPG

Digital Souvenir Journal - Patron Wall of Fame (Name Only)
$25

Add a name to our Souvenir Journal Patrons Wall of Fame.

EVENT SPONSORSHIP - "KICK BACK LOUNGE" Sponsor
$1,000
  • (4) Four complimentary Block Party tickets
  • Premiere branding location and sponsorship recognition in digital and printed material
  • Verbal recognition at all Homecoming  events
  • Full page ad in the digital souvenir journal

** Members Only Celebration Brunch not included. **

EVENT SPONSORSHIP - "WE GOT NEXT" Sponsor
$500
  • (2) Two complimentary Block Party tickets
  • Optimized branding  and sponsorship recognition in digital and printed material
  • Verbal recognition at the Saturday Block Party event
  • Half page ad in the digital souvenir journal

** Members Only Celebration Brunch not included. **

EVENT SPONSORSHIP - "STOMP THE YARD" Sponsor
$300
  • (1) One complimentary Block Party ticket
  • Sponsorship recognition in digital and printed material
  • Recognition at the Saturday Block Party  event
  • Quarter page ad in the digital souvenir journal

** Members Only Celebration Brunch not included **

Add a donation for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Kappa Psi Omega Chapter

$

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