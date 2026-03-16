Kappa Psi Omega - 50th Anniversary Celebration Weekend

About this event
* THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO ANYONE - REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.*
Our Community Tailgate Party is a FREE lively gathering where sorority and community members come together to celebrate, connect, and enjoy great food/drink (for purchase) and music.
Time:
6:00PM - 9:00PM
Location:
The Black Business Hub
2352 S. PARK ST. I MADISON, WI
* THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO ANYONE*
Calling all former Men Who Cook and Walk It Out participants, and Scholarship recipients! We want to celebrate together!
Enjoy three areas of fun: the Homecoming Dance Party, the Kickback Lounge, and a games area featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres and games!
Time:
7:00PM - 10:00PM
Location:
MADISON MARRIOTT SOUTH
706 JOHN NOLEN DRIVE | MADISON, WI
** ALPHA KAPPA ALPHA MEMBERS ONLY **
This pass includes the following:
- (1) One Members Only Commemorative Gift
- (1) One ticket to a Members Only Celebration Brunch
Time:
Saturday, June 6
12:00PM - 2:00PM
- (1) One ticket to the Homecoming Block Party
Time:
Saturday, June 6
7:00PM - 10:00PM
Location:
MADISON MARRIOTT SOUTH
706 JOHN NOLEN DRIVE | MADISON, WI
** ALPHA KAPPA ALPHA MEMBERS ONLY **
This pass includes the following:
- (1) One Members Only Commemorative Gift
- (1) One ticket to a Members Only Celebration Brunch
Time:
Saturday, June 6
12:00PM - 2:00PM
Location:
MADISON MARRIOTT SOUTH
706 JOHN NOLEN DRIVE | MADISON, WI
Inside Cover: 8.5" W x 11" H
All advertisements must be camera ready for digital print.
High resolution PDF or JPG
Back Cover: 8.5" W x 11" H
All advertisements must be camera ready for digital print.
High resolution PDF or JPG
Full Page: 7.5" W x 10" H
All advertisements must be camera ready for digital print.
High resolution PDF or JPG
Half Page: 7.5" W x 4.95" H
All advertisements must be camera ready for digital print.
High resolution PDF or JPG
Half Page: 3.65" W x 4.95" H
All advertisements must be camera ready for digital print.
High resolution PDF or JPG
Add a name to our Souvenir Journal Patrons Wall of Fame.
** Members Only Celebration Brunch not included. **
** Members Only Celebration Brunch not included. **
** Members Only Celebration Brunch not included **
$
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