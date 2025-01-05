eventClosed

Kappa Sigma 20th Anniversary Celebration

3210 Chestnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA

addExtraDonation

$

General admission
$55
Student ticket
$35
Children under 16 and college students with valid ID
Chapter Alumna ticket
$25
*Kappa Sigma members only, purchase one for yourself*
Friend of the Chapter
$500
8 tickets Recognition as top sponsor of event Representative included in ceremony Logo or name displayed in the program booklet/slides and social media
Donor of Ingenuity
$250
4 tickets Recognition as an event donor Logo or name displayed in the program booklet/slides and social media
Donor of Transcendence
$25
Recognition as an event donor Logo or name displayed in the program booklet/slides and social media Any donations under $250; Instructions: purchase multiple tickets on this tier and/or set your donation below. Minimum is $25

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing