Kappa Sigma 20th Anniversary Celebration

Children under 16 and college students with valid ID
Chapter Alumna ticket
$25
*Kappa Sigma members only, purchase one for yourself*
Friend of the Chapter
$500
8 tickets
Recognition as top sponsor of event
Representative included in ceremony
Logo or name displayed in the program booklet/slides and social media
Donor of Ingenuity
$250
4 tickets
Recognition as an event donor
Logo or name displayed in the program booklet/slides and social media
Donor of Transcendence
$25
Recognition as an event donor
Any donations under $250; Instructions: purchase multiple tickets on this tier and/or set your donation below. Minimum is $25
