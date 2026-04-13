Kappa Swing & Social

About this event
Access to upper level lounge with light refreshments and appetizers. No golf included and seating is on a 1st come basis.
Reserved seating (for 1) with a shared golf bay with light refreshments and appetizers and unlimited golfing.
Reserved seating (for 1) with a shared golf bay with light refreshments and appetizers and unlimited golfing.
Reserved seating (for 6) at private golf bay with light refreshments and appetizers and unlimited golfing
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