Arlington Grand Prairie Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi

Hosted by

Arlington Grand Prairie Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi

About this event

Kappa Swing & Social

3670 S State Hwy 161

Grand Prairie, TX 75052, USA

General Admission/Non Golfer
$30

Access to upper level lounge with light refreshments and appetizers. No golf included and seating is on a 1st come basis.

Individual Golfer (Early Bird)
$50

Reserved seating (for 1) with a shared golf bay with light refreshments and appetizers and unlimited golfing.

Individual Golfer
$60

Reserved seating (for 1) with a shared golf bay with light refreshments and appetizers and unlimited golfing.

Entire Bay Rental (Early Bird)
$300

Reserved seating (for 6) at private golf bay with light refreshments and appetizers and unlimited golfing

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