Kappa Xi Zeta Chapter's 2026-2027 Local Dues

Offered by
Annual Local Dues
Member is responsible for processing their own 2 payments prior to September Chapter Meeting.
You will not be considered financial on the local level until all payments are made.
Tip: put reminders on your calendar so you don’t forget.
Member is responsible for processing their own 4 payments prior to September Chapter Meeting.
You will not be considered financial on the local level until all payments are made.
Tip: put reminders on your calendar so you don’t forget.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!