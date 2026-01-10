Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc Kappa Xi Zeta Chapter

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Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc Kappa Xi Zeta Chapter

Kappa Xi Zeta Chapter's 2026-2027 Local Dues

Annual Local Dues
$460.20

Annual Local Dues

2 payments - Process on own
$230.10

Member is responsible for processing their own 2 payments prior to September Chapter Meeting.


You will not be considered financial on the local level until all payments are made.


Tip: put reminders on your calendar so you don’t forget.

4 payments - Process on own
$115.05

Member is responsible for processing their own 4 payments prior to September Chapter Meeting.


You will not be considered financial on the local level until all payments are made.


Tip: put reminders on your calendar so you don’t forget.

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