KAPsi Foundation Golf Tournament

One banner displayed at Cherokee Run Clubhouse. Two foursomes ($1,400 value). Company logo/name on Event Sponsors banner. Recognition as the Title Sponsor on all event publicity. Opportunity to display promotional materials day of tournament and speak at Awards Luncheon.





Sponsorship also includes player registrations, cart, green fees, and driving range with post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party with entry into longest drive and putting contests.





*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.



