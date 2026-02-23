KAPsi Foundation Golf Tournament

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One banner displayed at Cherokee Run Clubhouse. Two foursomes ($1,400 value). Company logo/name on Event Sponsors banner. Recognition as the Title Sponsor on all event publicity. Opportunity to display promotional materials day of tournament and speak at Awards Luncheon.
Sponsorship also includes player registrations, cart, green fees, and driving range with post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party with entry into longest drive and putting contests.
*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.
Banner displayed at Cherokee Run in registration area. Two foursomes ($1,400 value). Company logo/name on Event Sponsors banner. Recognition in all event publicity. Opportunity to display promotional materials day of tournament and speak at Awards Luncheon.
Sponsorship also includes player registrations, cart, green fees, and driving range with post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party with entry into longest drive and putting contests.
*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.
Banner displayed at Cherokee Run at Award Luncheon. One foursome ($700 value). Company logo/name on Event Sponsors banner. Recognition in all event publicity. Opportunity to display promotional materials day of tournament and speak at Awards Luncheon.
Sponsorship also includes player registrations, cart, green fees, and driving range with post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party with entry into longest drive and putting contests.
*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.
Banner displayed at Cherokee Run at 19th Hole event. One foursome ($700 value). Company logo/name on Event Sponsors banner. Recognition in all event publicity. Opportunity to display promotional materials day of tournament and speak at 19th Hole event.
Sponsorship also includes player registrations, cart, green fees, and driving range with post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party with entry into longest drive and putting contests.
*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.
Signage on tournament Beverage Cart. One foursome ($700 value). Company logo/name on Event Sponsors banner. Recognition in all event publicity. Opportunity to display promotional materials day of tournament and speak at Awards Luncheon.
Sponsorship also includes player registrations, cart, green fees, and driving range with post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party with entry into longest drive and putting contests.
*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.
Sign displayed at tournament driving range. Two player registration ($350 value). Company logo/name on Event Sponsors banner. Recognition in all event publicity.
Sponsorship also includes player registrations, cart, green fees, and driving range with post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party with entry into longest drive and putting contests.
*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.
Registration includes cart, green fees, and driving range with post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party with entry into longest drive and putting contests.
*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.
Registration includes cart, green fees, and driving range with post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party with entry into longest drive and putting contests.
*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.
Registration includes cart, green fees, and driving range with post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party with entry into longest drive and putting contests.
*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.
Registration includes cart, green fees, and driving range with post tournament awards luncheon/19th Hole Day Party with entry into longest drive and putting contests.
*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.
One sign displayed at one tee box. Recognition in all event publicity.
Sponsorship also includes post tournament awards luncheon and 19th Hole Day Party.
*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.
One sign displayed at putting area. Recognition in all event publicity.
Sponsorship also includes post tournament awards luncheon and 19th Hole Day Party.
*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.
Signage on one golf cart. Recognition in all event publicity.
Sponsorship also includes post tournament awards luncheon and 19th Hole Day Party.
*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.
Sponsorship also includes post tournament awards luncheon and 19th Hole Day Party.
*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.
4 mulligans for $20
*At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to keep the platform free for the KAPsi Foundation of Decatur. These donations help Zeffy cover the cost of credit card fees for each payment, maintain the platform and continue development of features to keep up with our growing fundraising needs. Feel free to use the drop down to set the donation to $0 if you choose not to contribute.
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